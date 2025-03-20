Asian Stocks Gain After Fed Calms Tariff Concerns: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks advanced following a rally on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve signaled it still sees room to cut interest rates later this year because any increase in inflation due to tariffs will be brief.

MSCI’s regional stock benchmark climbed to its highest since early November as equities in Taiwan, Australia and South Korean all rallied. US equity futures edged higher after the S&P 500 post its biggest advance on a Federal Reserve policy-decision day since July. Japanese markets are shut for a holiday, meaning there’s no trading of cash Treasuries in Asia.

Australia’s dollar weakened after jobs data showed employment in the nation fell by 52,800 last month, compared with a forecast increase of 30,000. Treasury futures edged higher in Asia, extending gains from Wednesday, while copper climbed above $10,000 a ton amid the threat of higher tariffs.

Chinese shares bucked the positive equity trend, with the mainland benchmark CSI 300 Index falling for he first time in three days. Technology companies were among the biggest losers following their recent rally. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index slipped as much as 1.7%.

“The risk-reward for China looks slightly less reasonable,” Sundeep Gantori, an analyst at UBS Global Wealth Management in Singapore, said on Bloomberg Television. “The risk reward looks much better for US tech after the recent correction.”

Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares dropped even after the firm on Wednesday posted its fastest pace of revenue growth since 2023. In South Korean Samsung Electronics Co. rose after the company pledged to strengthen its position in the high-bandwidth memory chip market in response to shareholder criticism.

Data Points

Chinese banks held their benchmark one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged for a fifth month. Separate data for release Thursday includes inflation in Hong Kong and a policy decision in Taiwan. Later Thursday, the Bank of England is forecast to leave interest rates unchanged while the Swiss National Bank is tipped to cut them by 25 basis points, according to consensus forecasts.

The Fed kept its benchmark rate on hold Wednesday as economists expected, and Chair Jerome Powell was measured in his assessment of how the President Donald Trump’s actions might shape the economy. Powell cited the potential for the impact of tariffs on inflation to be “transitory.” The jump in stocks followed a bruising four-week stretch in which the S&P 500 slid into a correction.

“The market will read this as dovish at the margin, with the Fed not overtly concerned with the economy or inflation. Stocks and bonds rejoice,” said Christian Hoffmann, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management.

US stocks rallied despite changes to Fed forecasts that could be viewed as bearish for equities, among them a tamping down of growth expectations in 2025 and a higher estimate of inflation.

‘Not High’

Powell’s calibrated tone on recession risk – stating it was “not high” – soothed nerves among stock investors. The central bank’s move to trim growth assessments also added fuel to the bond rally, with traders and the Fed now aligned on the rate-cut outlook this year.

“Powell came in and gave a pretty dovish performance in the sense of, ‘We got this, we’re in a good place, we can afford to wait, we’ll see how it goes, we’re gonna get the job done’,” said Bill Dudley, the former president of the New York Fed, on Bloomberg Television. “He was pretty reassuring to people that this was all quite manageable.”

Oil prices inched higher after gaining on Wednesday following a US government report that allayed concerns about near-term demand destruction. Gold was little changed.

Copper marched past the key threshold of $10,000 a ton after weeks of global trade dislocation triggered by Trump’s push for tariffs on the crucial industrial metal.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 12:04 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0908

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 148.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2356 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $86,036.64

Ether was little changed at $2,032.61

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.24%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.515%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $67.50 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

