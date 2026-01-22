Asian Stocks Gain After Trump Touts Greenland Deal: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher after US President Donald Trump’s comments about a “framework” deal with NATO over Greenland eased concerns that had fueled market volatility. Gold and silver fell.

Shares advanced in Japan, South Korea and Australia, signaling a regional equities gauge was set to break a three-day losing streak. That came after US indexes jumped on indications that new tariffs won’t be imposed on European countries. Equity-index futures for US benchmarks rose over 0.2% in early Asian trading, suggesting stocks may extend their advance.

Precious metals retreated with gold falling as much as 1% and silver as much as 2%. Bitcoin traded below $90,000 as a sweeping US crypto market bill is likely to be delayed by at least several weeks.

Elsewhere, yields on 10-year Treasuries were steady in early Asian trading after falling five basis points to 4.24% in the US session as bond-market volatility eased. A $13 billion auction of 20-year bonds in the US met solid demand. The dollar edged higher.

Risk appetite returned to equities after Trump ruled out using military force and said he would refrain from imposing tariffs on European nations opposing his effort to take control of Greenland. Investors interpreted the remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos as a sign of easing geopolitical and trade tensions.

“The framework of the Greenland deal takes down the temperature a lot, given the happenings over the weekend,” said Joe Gilbert, portfolio manager at Integrity Asset Management. “Less tariffs is unequivocally a positive for markets.”

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% Wednesday, erasing its losses for the year, while an index of Chinese companies listed in the US gained 2.2%. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.4%. Small caps beat the US equity benchmark for a 13th straight session. Big tech also rose.

Trump’s decision marks a stark reversal for a president who has repeatedly attempted to coerce Europe over Greenland. It came after a meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos.

Still, Trump did not detail the parameters of the so-called “framework” and it was unclear what the agreement entails, especially since Denmark earlier on Wednesday ruled out negotiations over ceding the semi-autonomous island to the US.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent encouraged US allies enraged by Trump’s threats to “sit back” and “take a deep breath,” avoiding retaliation. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick foreshadowed the retreat during a Davos panel, telling the assembled world leaders and business titans that the situation was “going to end in a reasonable manner.”

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Developments on Greenland have taken equities back to their default setting: a market that wants to melt higher as optimism over a re-acceleration in growth broadens. Volatility declines show the fear premium that was built up on Tuesday has receded quickly.

— Michael Ball, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Global bonds found firmer footing after long-dated Japanese debt clawed back some losses following Tuesday’s plunge. Trump’s comments also helped steady Treasuries, with 30-year US yields almost six basis points lower. Yields on the shorter maturities were also lower.

Meanwhile, an auction of 20-year Treasuries drew good demand. Yields in the 20-year sector peaked near 4.90% on Tuesday, about 15 basis points higher since the auction was announced last week. Their subsequent retreat suggested investors saw a buying opportunity.

“There was definitely some worry that given the recent geopolitical turmoil we might have seen a bit lower demand heading into the auction,” said Jan Nevruzi, an interest-rate strategist at TD Securities. It was mitigated by the Davos comments, higher yields and the Treasury market’s ability based on its size to withstand “marginal reallocations.”

Separately, Citadel’s Ken Griffin said heavy selling of Japanese government bonds earlier this week should serve as an “explicit warning” to US politicians to improve the nation’s finances.

Japan’s longer-maturity bonds rebounded Wednesday in a volatile market, with investors voicing concerns that the government and central bank may need to do more to calm the surge in yields. The Bank of Japan is due to announce its policy decision Friday.

Elsewhere, Coinbase said some users may be experiencing incorrect or missing balances and incorrect price quotes. The funds are safe, it said.

Corporate Highlights:

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has been meeting with top investors in the Middle East to line up funding for a new investment round that could total at least $50 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple Inc. plans to revamp Siri later this year by turning the digital assistant into the company’s first artificial intelligence chatbot, thrusting the iPhone maker into a generative AI race dominated by OpenAI and Google. Renault SA plans to reintegrate its Ampere electric vehicle and software operations as Chief Executive Officer Francois Provost reverses a strategy that sputtered due to lower-than-expected EV demand.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:01 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.2% Japan’s Topix rose 0.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1675 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.45 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9591 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6756 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $89,430.32 Ether fell 1.6% to $2,982.52 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.285% Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $60.50 a barrel Spot gold fell 1% to $4,783.65 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

