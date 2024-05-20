Asian Stocks Gain as Copper, Gold Climb to Records: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose, bolstered by shares of commodity-related firms as the price of copper and gold both climbed to record highs. Optimism over eventual Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts supported the rally.

MSCI’s gauge of regional equities advanced for a seventh day, with the materials sector posting the biggest percentage increase. Japanese shares led gains, while those in China, Hong Kong and Australia also marched higher, as did European and US futures.

Traders refining bets on the Fed finally pivoting toward rate cuts has shaped trading across financial markets in recent days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of blue chips closed above 40,000 for the first time on Friday, and optimism about US easing helped gold surge to an all-time high on Monday.

“The Japanese market is playing a bit of catch-up,” said Masayuki Doshida, a senior market analyst at Rakuten Economic Research Institute. “While US stock prices are hitting all time highs, Japanese stocks have recovered only about a half of their losses from March to April.”

Investors are also keeping an eye on the Middle East after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash. President Raisi was seen as a favorite to eventually succeed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is the Islamic Republic’s top authority.

Bloomberg’s dollar index was little changed, after dropping last week when data showed US inflation in April eased more than economists expected. A number of Fed officials are due to speak this week, including Governor Christopher Waller who is set to talk specifically about the US economy and monetary policy.

Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield climbed to the highest since 2013 amid speculation the central bank is committed to normalizing interest rates and supporting the struggling yen.

Copper jumped to a fresh record, extending a rally that’s been driven by investors who have piled into the market in anticipation of deepening supply shortages. Futures on the London Metal Exchange rose above $11,000 a ton for the first time.

Developments in the Middle East have the potential to spur haven demand, even though oil was little changed in Asia on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz will receive treatment for a lung condition, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency. King Salman has led the world’s largest oil exporter since 2015. His son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was set to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan’s government spokesman said the trip had been postponed due to concerns over the king’s health.

“There could still be lingering fear that tensions in the Middle East could worsen and that can keep the crude prices a tad underpinned for now,” Maybank analysts including Saktiandi Supaat and Fiona Lim wrote in a note.

China’s latest attempt to bolster the nation’s beleaguered property market, announced on Friday, was seen by some analysts as a step in the right direction, though possibly too small to end the crisis. Bloomberg Intelligence’s gauge of Chinese developer shares slipped on Monday.

The week’s agenda includes economic activity readings in Europe as well as inflation prints in the UK, Canada and Japan. Policy decisions in New Zealand, Indonesia, South Korea and Chile are also due, while Nvidia Corp. is set to report earnings.

Some key events this week:

BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent speaks on monetary policy transmission, Monday

Chile GDP, Monday

Reserve Bank of Australia issues minutes of May policy meeting, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the US economy and monetary policy, Tuesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey delivers a lecture, Tuesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

South Africa CPI, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

FOMC minutes from April 30-May 1 policy meeting, Wednesday

Singapore CPI, GDP, Thursday

South Korea rate decision, Thursday

India S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, consumer confidence, Thursday

US new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Chile rate decision, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany GDP, Friday

Malaysia CPI, Friday

US durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 1:32 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0880

The yen was little changed at 155.71 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2364 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $66,700.41

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,097.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.41%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.9% to the highest on record

