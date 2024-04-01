Asian Stocks Gain as Data Reinforce Fed Rate Path: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities rose on Monday as US inflation figures did little to alter views that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

South Korean stocks advanced while Japanese shares traded in a narrow range after a report showed confidence among the country’s large manufacturers weakened slightly for the first time in four quarters. Contracts for US equities gained while markets in Australia and Hong Kong remained shut for a holiday.

In China, the official manufacturing purchasing managers index expanded in March for the first time since September. The reading suggests that the world’s second-largest economy has maintained traction after a solid start to the year and may give policymakers more time to assess the impact of previous stimulus measures.

“The industrial sector seems to be resilient, partly helped by strong exports,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “If fiscal spending rises and exports remain strong, the economic momentum may improve.”

Treasury yields dropped slightly Monday in Asia after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday the central bank’s preferred gauge of inflation was “pretty much in line with our expectations.” Powell added that it wouldn’t be appropriate to lower rates until officials are sure inflation is in check. Investors are betting the US central bank will make that first cut in June. The dollar edged lower, weakening against most currencies in a Group-of-10 peers.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index — which excludes volatile food and energy costs — rose 0.3% in February after climbing in the previous month, marking its biggest back-to-back gain in a year. The measure is up 2.8% from a year earlier, still above the Fed’s 2% target.

“You have a Fed that at the moment is highly data dependent,” said Matthew Luzzetti, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank. “Until we get either confirmation or a different view on what the data are going to be, it’s kind of hard to gauge exactly where we end up from a Fed policy perspective.”

Wall Street traders sent the S&P 500 to its 22nd high this year late last week. A $4 trillion surge in US equity values in just three months has startled doomsayers, while leaving a host of strategists scrambling to update their 2024 targets.

In commodities, gold climbed while oil was largely steady. Meantime, Bitcoin traded above $71,000. The largest digital currency has jumped almost 70% this year amid persistent demand for US exchange-traded funds holding the token.

Key events this week:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Monday

Indonesia CPI, manufacturing PMI, Monday

Japan Tankan business sentiment, manufacturing PMI, Monday

Macau casino revenue, Monday

Pakistan trade, CPI, Monday

Singapore home prices, Monday

South Korea trade, manufacturing PMI, Monday

Taiwan manufacturing PMI, Monday

Vietnam manufacturing PMI, Monday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Monday

Bank of Canada issues business outlook and survey of consumer expectations, Monday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

France S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Germany S&P Global / BME Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Tuesday

India HSBC/S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Mexico international reserves, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, Tuesday

Spain unemployment, Tuesday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Brazil industrial production, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

Hong Kong retail sales, Wednesday

US ISM Services, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

India services PMI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

France industrial production, Friday

Germany factory orders, Friday

Hong Kong PMI, Friday

India rate decision, Friday

Japan household spending, Friday

Philippines CPI, Friday

Russia GDP, Friday

Singapore retail sales, Friday

South Korea current account balance, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 9:05 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0795

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 151.35 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2501 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6537

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $71,240.26

Ether rose 0.3% to $3,644.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.19%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,245.58 an ounce

