Asian Stocks Gain as Dip Buyers Lift Wall Street: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose at the open, following Wall Street’s lead, where buyers stepped in after a brief retreat in technology shares and signs of a resilient US labor market boosted investor sentiment.

The Nikkei index in Japan and the Kospi South Korea jumped by around 1% at the open. Equity-index futures for the US fluctuated on Thursday after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index gained 0.7% and the S&P 500 rose 0.4% as dip buyers emerged following a tech-led selloff.

In other corners of the market, Treasuries mostly held their losses, with the yield on the 10-year at 4.15%. Oil steadied after two days of declines. Stocks in some of America’s top retail brands, from department stores to toymakers and apparel companies, rallied as a skeptical US Supreme Court raised hopes the sweeping tariffs may be lifted.

Following a brief pullback that raised concerns about stretched valuations, buyers returned as robust earnings momentum and encouraging private economic data pushed stocks higher. ADP Research Institute figures showed US companies added jobs in October, while a separate report from the Institute for Supply Management indicated services activity expanded at the fastest pace in eight months amid a surge in new orders.

“For investors with cash on the sidelines, the recent market pullback seems like a good time to buy, especially for investors with a longer time horizon,” said Robert Edwards at Edwards Asset Management. “Earnings are crushing it and growing faster than revenues, and that often leads to multiple expansion.”

For Treasury investors, the US Supreme Court hearing on the legality of tariffs the White House began enforcing this year, will be a focal point. The tariffs are behind a revenue surge for the federal government that helped narrow the deficit for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, progress that might be arrested by an unfavorable ruling.

The US Supreme Court appeared skeptical of President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, as key justices suggested he had overstepped his authority with his signature economic policy.

While the importance of this case and the likelihood of a close split on the court argue for lengthy deliberation, the expedited consideration of the case and likely desire to avoid even larger eventual refunds imply that the court is likely to rule in December or January, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists including Alec Phillips wrote in a note.

If the tariffs are reversed, the 10-year and the 30-year “are very vulnerable to a sudden and violent cheapening,” said John Brady, an interest-rates derivatives specialist at RJ O’Brien. The market will face “a not-nearly-as-good deficit situation.”

Treasuries fell after the US government signaled that larger auction sizes are on the horizon, while the signs of economic resilience hurt odds of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut in December. Fed Governor Stephen Miran described the latest increase in employment at companies as “a welcome surprise,” but reiterated rates need to be lower.

In Asia, China raised $4 billion in its return to the international bond market. The Ministry of Finance sold $2 billion each of three- and five-year dollar notes, with no premium versus Treasuries for the former and just two basis points for the latter, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity discussing private matters.

Back to stocks, calm prevailed in the US, following a slide that knocked down several of the world’s biggest technology companies.

Concerns about a narrowing cohort of stocks driving equity gains have become louder, while a pivot in Fed commentary has put a dent in optimism over rate cuts. Technical indicators are increasingly flagging reasons for caution just as Wall Street chief executives warn about frothy valuations.

“Traders looking for fresh reasons to justify the lofty valuations that have carried markets this far were not finding too many compelling reasons. But they don’t want to sell either,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

With dip-buying being a major theme in equity markets, the downside has been limited after each pullback, he noted.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold rose Wednesday as investors parsed the US job data and the outlook for the Fed’s interest rate path.

Corporate Highlights:

Arm Holdings Plc, which provides the most widely used technology in computing processors, gave a bullish revenue forecast, helped by increasing interest in designing chips to run AI data centers. Snap Inc. announced a $400 million partnership with Perplexity AI Inc. to distribute the firm’s AI search engine to Snapchat users globally. Lyft Inc. projected earnings this quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, signaling that its efforts to expand globally and maintain customer loyalty may limit profits. DBS Group Holdings Ltd. posted higher-than-expected profit supported by sustained momentum in its wealth management business and robust trading income. James Hardie’s shares were halted in Sydney trading after tumbling as much as 17%. The Australian builder was removed from the MSCI Australia gauge following a review by the index operator. The US said it will cut flight capacity by 10% at 40 high-volume markets across the country, as travelers continue to face flight disruptions due to an uptick in air traffic controller absences during the government shutdown. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:26 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.8% Japan’s Topix rose 0.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1499 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 153.86 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1291 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6504 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $103,359.01 Ether fell 1.2% to $3,400.4 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.15% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.675% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.36% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,974.78 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

