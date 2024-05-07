Asian Stocks Gain as Fed Rate Hopes Lift Sentiment: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks eked out gains, following Wall Street’s advance on optimism the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year. The yen dropped.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped as much as 1.6% and Australian equities also advanced on Tuesday. Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai swung between losses and gains. The yen fell after Japan’s top currency official Masato Kanda said there was no need for the government to intervene if the market is functioning properly.

Global equity markets are getting a lift as investors revise their Fed policy bets due to soft US jobs data. Beijing’s latest supportive policy stance is helping to boost Chinese shares and the onshore yuan.

“In Asia you have higher growth and earnings potential compared to what you have in the US, valuations in Asia are a lot cheaper and currencies come with higher carry,” Ray Sharma-Ong of abrdn Plc said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Past experience also shows that in a Fed easing cycle, Asia actually outperforms, he said.

With investors now cautiously boosting their bets for Fed easing this year, the bond market has welcomed signs of a cooling US labor market. Having slipped for four straight sessions, the yield on US 10-year Treasuries stood little changed on Tuesday. Australia’s 10-year yield was steady.

Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he expects high rates to slow the economy further and cool inflation to the 2% target. His New York counterpart John Williams said eventually there will be rate cuts — but the decision on when will depend on the totality of the data.

Australia’s central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate on hold Tuesday, while reinstating a hawkish bias to acknowledge sticky consumer prices.

The backdrop for stocks remains supportive, driven by healthy and broadening profit growth, inflation that will likely resume falling, a Fed that is more likely to cut than hike rates, and surging investment in artificial intelligence, according to David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management in the US.

In China, sentiment got a fillip from news that the technology hub of Shenzhen joined other major cities in easing home buying rules as authorities try to revive the beleaguered real estate market.

“Improving news flow in China, an undervalued yen and crowded fund positioning in Japan suggest that Chinese markets are likely to remain in favor in the near term,” HSBC Holdings Plc strategists including Herald van der Linde wrote in a note. “As the Fed embarks on its easing cycle, which our US economist expects to happen in late 2024, it will likely be more positive for mainland China than Japan.”

Key events this week:

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone retail sales, Tuesday

UBS earnings, Walt Disney, BP earnings, Tuesday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

Toyota earnings, Wednesday

Germany industrial production, Wednesday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook speaks, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues summary of opinions from April policy meeting, Thursday

China trade, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes account of April policy meeting, Friday

BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:59 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%, more than any closing gain since April 30

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 27

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% to the highest in eight months

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%, climbing for the third straight day, the longest winning streak since March 28

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0766

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 154.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2209 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $63,874.35

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,092.84

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 4.49%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.38%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $78.68 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jason Scott and Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.