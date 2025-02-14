Asian Stocks Gain as Tariff Timeline Lifts Mood: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were headed for gains on Friday as markets reacted positively to signs the reciprocal US tariffs may be weeks from coming into effect, raising the prospect for negotiations.

Shares in Australia and Japan and equity index futures for Hong Kong all advanced, indicating a region-wide stock gauge may climb for a third day. An index of Chinese companies that trades in the US rose more than 1% in New York trading. A measure of global stocks closed at a record high.

The S&P 500 rose 1% while the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.4% as big tech outperformed. Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp each rallied over 3%, while Meta Platforms Inc. climbed for a 19th straight day.

US President Donald Trump ordered his administration to consider imposing reciprocal tariffs on numerous trading partners, singling out Japan and South Korea as nations that he believes are taking advantage of the US. Investors appeared to express some relief in the timeline for the process though, which involves proposing levies on a country-by-country basis. Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee to lead the Commerce Department, told reporters the work could take until April to complete.

“President Trump is seeking to level the global playing field by implementing reciprocal tariffs against nations that maintain levies on the US,” Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers said earlier this week. “But investors are starting to realize that much of the talk is hardly going to come to fruition with the rhetoric increasingly appearing to be a negotiation tactic.”

Treasuries were little changed in early Asian trading after a rally in the prior session. Australian and New Zealand yields fell early Friday. A gauge of dollar strength was little changed after falling Wednesday, while the yen gave back some of its against on the greenback from the prior day.

Trump also said he would discuss Indian purchases of US oil and gas with visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was overshadowed by the reciprocal tariffs announcement just hours before Modi arrived at the White House.

In Asia, US-based private equity firm KKR & Co. is considering investing in Nissan Motor Co. after the struggling Japanese automaker’s talks to combine with rival Honda Motor Co. failed.

Data set for release in the region on Friday includes unemployment in South Korea, gross domestic product for Malaysia and wholesale prices for India.

Meanwhile, oil settled little changed on Thursday, rebounding from the lowest since December, as a hazy timeline surrounding Trump’s tariff plans counteracted potentially easing risks to Russian supplies.

Wall Street traders looked past hot inflation data amid signs the Federal Reserve’s favored price gauge will be softer than expected. The producer price index rose in January by more than forecast. However, several of its components that feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the personal consumption expenditures price index — were more favorable last month, registering declines in most health-care items and in airfares. The next PCE will be released on Feb. 28.

“While PPI was much higher than expected, with even higher revisions, the real data that goes into PCE was weaker,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “And PCE is the one that Jerome Powell and the Fed look at. So in reality, the numbers are better.”

Elsewhere in commodities, gold rose for a second day Thursday back toward a record high achieved earlier in the week. The precious metal has marched higher this year, powered by haven demand, setting successive records with potential to line up a test of $3,000 an ounce.

Key events this week:

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were unchanged as of 9:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0462

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 152.80 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2773 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $96,775.89

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,675.79

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.53%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.340%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

