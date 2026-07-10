Asian Stocks Gain Following Chip Rally, Oil Slips: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks gained on Friday as a rebound in chipmakers lifted sentiment after a technology-led rally on Wall Street. Oil slipped.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.6%, South Korea’s Kospi Index rising 3%. The chip sector remained in focus, with SK Hynix Inc. gaining 2.5% in Seoul after raising $26.5 billion in its American depositary share offering.

Brent crude slipped 0.2% to $76.10 a barrel as traders priced in a limited US-Iran conflict, easing initial concerns that energy infrastructure would come under attack again. The US also said talks with Iran would continue despite the recent strikes. Treasuries gained Thursday, sending 10-year yields down three basis points to 4.55%.

Optimism toward technology resurfaced as investors focused on signs that the AI investment boom remains intact after a sharp bout of selling in chip stocks earlier this week. Amid ongoing debate about inflation, interest rates and geopolitics, the market’s direction over the next month may come down to earnings, according to Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise.

“Companies will need to do more than just beat estimates,” he said. “They will need to show that margins are holding at high levels, that guidance remains firm and probably even better than analysts currently project, and that tech-led profit growth still has enough breadth to support the market’s valuation.”

Spending by chip companies is at the center of that debate. In the latest capital expenditure announcement, Micron Technology Inc. said it plans to increase spending on new plants in the US to $250 billion to help meet demand fueled by the artificial-intelligence boom.

SK Hynix’s ADR sale is expected to help fund growing spending plans amid soaring demand for equipment used in AI computing. The company and Samsung Electronics Co. are poised to ramp up investment in South Korea as part of a government-led initiative worth $880 billion.

The ADRs are set to begin trading Friday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SKHYV, which will change to SKHY when they begin regular trading July 13.

AI is likely to remain a key driver of markets during the second half of 2026, but the narrative is evolving, and this transition may create a more selective environment, according to Jeff Buchbinder at LPL Financial. Investors should focus less on who is spending the most and more on who is generating measurable returns from those investments, he said.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Thursday’s US stock rally bucked the rotation out of tech seen in recent days. But it needs confirmation not just from the highly-cyclical financials reporting next week to stick, but from earnings growth all around, and some help from inflation.”

—Edward Harrison, Macro Strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Meanwhile, with the US and Iran exchanging airstrikes, the market treated the attacks as another round of managed escalation based on the premise that the economy can absorb the shock, noted Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Elsewhere, an auction of 30-year Treasuries drew the highest yield in nearly two decades, underscoring how swelling bond supply is driving investors to demand bigger returns from government debt.

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. unveiled a version of its most-advanced AI model that includes a new paid tier for developers, marking the first time it has charged businesses for access to its models and providing a new revenue stream. OpenAI is introducing a new AI agent that’s meant to field a wider range of complex tasks for hours at a time, bolstering its push to appeal to more business professionals. S&P Global Ratings downgraded Oracle Corp. to the lowest investment-grade rating, moving the firm to the cusp of junk status amid growing spending on AI. Starbucks Corp. is developing in-house tools with the help of AI that could replace some software applications it now buys from companies such as Microsoft Corp. and International Business Machines Corp. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:07 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% Japan’s Topix rose 0.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1434 The Japanese yen was little changed at 162.36 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7950 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $63,173.62 Ether fell 0.3% to $1,742.76 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.875% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.88% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $71.88 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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