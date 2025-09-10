Asian Stocks Gain for a Fifth Day, Oil Advances: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks advanced Wednesday as technology shares again powered gains, and on hopes the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates to curb a jobs downturn.

Shares in South Korea were on track for a record close, while stocks in Japan and Hong Kong also moved higher. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index gained for a fifth day, and US equity futures contracts edged higher. Oil rose after an Israeli attack in Qatar revived fears of an escalating Middle East conflict.

Technology shares including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. led gains in the regional gauge after Oracle Corp. shares surged to a record high in extended trading, following the company’s post of a major increase in bookings and an aggressive outlook for its cloud infrastructure business.

After fresh signs of a cooling labor market, investors are bracing for inflation reports in the coming days that will help shape next week’s Fed meeting and the path of rate cuts into 2025 — a key test for whether Wall Street can sustain this month’s rally. Money markets are almost fully projecting three Fed cuts this year, with US producer and consumer price index data due this week.

“The markets appear to believe it will be enough to protect the US economy from a recession, judging by current risk appetite,” said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “A spicy inflation print would complicate this situation and force the Fed into potential nasty trade offs between the labor market and price stability.”

The Kospi jumped as much as 1.4% on Wednesday, with index heavyweights Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. among the biggest boosts. The gauge is up more than 37% so far this year, driven by enthusiasm for the nation’s ongoing corporate reform campaign as well as an artificial intelligence boom.

China’s consumer prices slipped below zero for the first time in three months, as deflationary pressures persist in an economy at risk of a slowdown.

Traders will be monitoring the potential for joint action by the US and the European Union to pressure Russia into Ukraine talks. President Donald Trump said he’s prepared to join the bloc to impose sweeping new tariffs on China and India — key buyers of Russian oil — and also said he plans to discuss trade with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “in the coming weeks.”

The yen weakened slightly after gaining Tuesday, following a report that Bank of Japan officials may raise interest rates again this year, regardless of domestic political instability.

Fed Meeting

Back in the US, the most relevant question now becomes the extent to which the August inflation data will reshape the market’s expectations for the Fed’s decision next week, according to Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets.

“The Fed is cutting 25 basis points — barring a far more dramatic downshift in the trajectory of realized inflation, in which case a half-point cut could be on the table,” they said. “We’re solidly in the quarter-point camp and view the August inflation update as more meaningful for the conversations about where the Fed cutting cycle ends, not how it begins.”

In the run-up to the inflation reports, government data showed US job growth was far less robust in the year through March than previously reported. The number of workers on payrolls will likely be revised down by a record 911,000, or 0.6%, according to the preliminary benchmark revision out Tuesday. The final figures are due early next year.

Jamie Dimon said the record revision to US payrolls data is further proof that the US economy is battling a slowdown.

“The economy is weakening,” the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer said in an interview with CNBC Tuesday. “Whether that is on the way to recession or just weakening, I don’t know.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:36 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1695 The Japanese yen was unchanged at 147.41 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1257 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $111,042.31 Ether rose 0.1% to $4,309.71 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.08% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.575% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.28% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $63.07 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Chris Bourke and Rob Verdonck.

