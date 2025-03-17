Asian Stocks Gain on China Data, US Futures Slip: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares rose after data showed consumption in China grew faster to start the year. US equity futures slid as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed the market’s recent decline as healthy.

Equities advanced in Australia, Japan and South Korea. A key gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong gained as much as 1.3%. China’s onshore benchmark CSI 300 Index fluctuated, reflecting caution on signs of a worsening housing slump in the world’s No. 2 economy.

Oil rose for a second day, benefiting from optimism that demand from top importer China will rise. The dollar was steady.

Given the mixed signals from the latest Chinese data, investors may shift their attention to a key briefing scheduled Monday afternoon when authorities are expected to share more details on policies to stabilize the stock and property markets, lift wages and boost the birth rate. Reviving consumer spending is key to Beijing’s efforts to counter protectionist US policies that are upending global trade and causing a slowdown of Chinese exports.

“China’s latest measures reinforce that boosting consumption is a top priority this year,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “This could help to broaden out the momentum we have seen in China stocks this year, primarily led by tech. An improving earnings outlook could see broader participation from consumer, travel, and healthcare names.”

Treasuries edged higher in Asia trading. The benchmark 10-year yield dipped 1 basis point to 4.30%.

Curbing risk appetite in US stock futures were latest remarks from Bessent who said he’s not worried about the recent downturn that’s wiped trillions of dollars from the equities market as the US seeks to reshape its economic policies.

Elsewhere, investors will also be monitoring to a swath of central bank meetings this week as President Donald Trump’s trade salvos test policymakers’ nerves. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its rate steady after a hike last month and the Bank of England is expected to stand pat.

Meantime, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Jerome faces a tricky task of both assuring investors the economy remains on solid footing and policymakers are ready to step in with support.

“Trump and his administration have expressed more tolerance for adverse economic fallout from tariffs than we had thought,” Jonathan Millar and colleagues at Barclays Plc wrote. For the Fed, “we expect the median dot to show just one cut this year and two next.”

European stock futures edged up in Asia trading after German Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz said Friday that an agreement had been reached with the Green party on debt-funded defense and infrastructure expenditure. The country’s spending plan also has lifted the euro.

In commodities, gold turned flat after closing lower Friday for the first time in four days amid risk sentiment.

Key events this week:

US retail sales, Empire manufacturing, Monday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

US housing starts, import price index, industrial production, Tuesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

Japan rate decision, industrial production, Wednesday

US Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

South Africa rate decision, Thursday

Sweden rate decision, Thursday

Switzerland rate decision, Thursday

Taiwan, rate decision, export orders, Thursday

UK rate decision, jobless claims, unemployment, Thursday

US jobless claims, existing home sales, Thursday

EU leaders summit in Brussels to discuss defense spending, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Thursday

Chile rate decision, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

Malaysia CPI, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 1:38 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.3%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0884

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 148.85 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2427 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $83,669.38

Ether rose 0.6% to $1,905.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.30%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $67.67 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Richard Henderson, John Cheng and Sara Hemrajani.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.