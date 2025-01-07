Asian Stocks Gain on Tech Strength; Yen Pares Drop: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares rose to extend a tech-led rally on Wall Street. The yen pared losses after Japan’s finance minister said he will act against excessive currency moves.

A gauge of regional equities gained 0.2%, with increases from Japan to South Korea. Chip-related stocks surged on expectations that Nvidia Corp. chief Jensen Huang may spark renewed optimism over AI demand during a speech Tuesday. US futures were steady in Asia after the S&P 500 gained 0.6% Monday and the Nasdaq 100 added 1.1%.

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks were outliers. Tencent Holdings Ltd. fell as much as 7%, with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. down over 6% after the Pentagon included them in a list that labeled several Chinese companies military entities.

The yen regained some ground against the dollar after Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said he will take appropriate action against what he considers one-sided, sudden foreign exchange moves. Japan’s currency was down 0.4% at 158.27 against the greenback after falling to 158.42, its weakest since July.

An index of dollar strength has pared losses after Donald Trump denied a Washington Post report that the President-elect’s aides were exploring tariffs that only cover critical imports. The US currency fell as much as 1% Monday before narrowing the loss to 0.6%. It was flat in Asia Tuesday.

Traders are gearing up for a potential increase in market volatility as Trump’s proposed policies threaten to worsen trade frictions between the US and the rest of the world. The latest US move to blacklist the Chinese firms, which also include major oil company Cnooc Ltd. and top marine firm Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., is another reminder of rising US-China tensions that may further darken prospects for the world’s No. 2 economy.

“Expectations for AI remain high in 2025,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, chief strategist at Nomura Asset Management. The speech by Nvidia’s Huang will determine investors’ expectations for tech-related earnings scheduled this month, he added.

Treasuries inched higher in Asia Tuesday after the yield on the 30-year note climbed to the highest in more than a year on Monday, while that on the benchmark 10-year paper rose three basis points to 4.63%.

The Canadian dollar turned flat after advancing following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation as head of the Liberal Party.

Elsewhere, global credit markets, which are historically busy at the start of the year, have been particularly hot out of the gates with spreads near their lowest in 17 years. Borrowers from the Asia Pacific sold about $7 billion of dollar-denominated debt on Monday, the most since last June. The charge is set to continue Tuesday, with about a dozen APAC issuers having mandated banks for possible debt sales or marketing notes in the US currency.

Also on investors’ minds is Friday’s US jobs report that is expected to show employers tempered hiring to wrap up a year of moderating yet still-healthy labor market. The data is unlikely to alter the view of Fed officials that they can slow the pace of rate cuts amid a durable economy and inflation that’s dissipating only gradually.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook said Monday that policymakers can proceed more cautiously amid a sturdy labor market and lingering inflation pressures.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin topped $100,000. Oil steadied after its first drop in six sessions, as technical markers showed the recent rally may have gone too far.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday

US job openings, trade, ISM services, Tuesday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone PPI, consumer confidence, Wednesday

US ADP employment, Fed minutes, consumer credit, Wednesday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US state funeral and national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter is a federal holiday, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker, Thomas Barkin, Jeff Schmid and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan household spending, leading index, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:53 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 1.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.9%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0381

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 158.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3454 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $101,753.43

Ether rose 0.4% to $3,683.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.61%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.130%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $73.41 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson and Toshiro Hasegawa.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.