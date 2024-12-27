Asian Stocks Higher as Japan Gains on Yen Weakness: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Japanese shares rose as the yen’s recent weakness aided the country’s exporters, taking the center stage in Asia following a muted session on Wall Street.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index climbed for the fifth straight day, its longest such streak since July. Shares in Tokyo advanced after the yen dropped to a five-month low of 158 per dollar in the previous session, following Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s comments Wednesday that avoided giving a clear signal on interest rates next month.

The Japanese currency rebounded slightly Friday, after Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government will take appropriate steps against excessive movements in the foreign exchange market. Data released Friday also showed inflation in Tokyo accelerated for a second month, with retail sales also beating estimates.

Japan’s latest economic performance suggests the need for the BOJ to keep considering tightening policy in the coming months. A summary of opinions from the central bank’s December meeting showed mixed views among its board members on the timing of another rate hike partly due to uncertainties over the US economy.

Elsewhere in Asia, shares fluctuated both in Hong Kong and mainland China. Equities rose in Australia, with their South Korean counterparts declining as the country’s political turmoil continued. US futures edged lower.

“I think investors will continue to tread cautiously around Asian stocks going into 2025,” said Xin-Yao Ng, an investment director at abrdn. “I’m wishing Trump announces his tariff sooner rather than later because besides the direct impact on trades, there’s a lot of indirect impact like on inflation.”

The S&P 500 ended Thursday flat, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% in quiet post-holiday session as mixed jobless claims data did little to alter bets on the Federal Reserve outlook. Major European markets were closed Thursday.

US megacaps struggled during the session, though Apple Inc. outperformed after a bullish note from Wedbush. GameStop Corp. rallied after an X post from Keith Gill, the online persona known as Roaring Kitty.

Recurring applications for US unemployment benefits rose to the highest in more than three years, adding to signs that it’s taking longer for out-of-work people to find a job. Initial claims, meanwhile, ticked down to 219,000 in the week ended Dec. 21.

Treasuries were steady, while an index of the dollar was flat and headed for its best year since 2015. Bitcoin’s rally fizzled as investors assessed the remaining impetus from President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of the cryptocurrency sector.

“Wall Street and Asian markets being so quiet despite apparently strong holiday sales momentum in the US is sending cautionary signals for 2025,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “Asian markets will need to address a variety of headwinds from a slower Fed rate cut cycle to sustained dollar strength and domestic issues like in South Korea.”

South Korea Concerns

South Korea’s business confidence deteriorated the most since the global outbreak of Covid-19, reflecting mounting concerns about an economy grappling with political turmoil and facing Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. agreed to merge its South Korean operations with E-Mart Inc.’s e-commerce platform to better compete in the country’s fast-paced online retail sector.

Japan Airlines Co. said it has resumed ticket sales after a cyberattack on Thursday morning.

Data set for release in Asia includes trade figures for Thailand. Also in South Korea, a preliminary court hearing will be held on the impeachment of President Yoon.

In commodities, both gold and oil were little changed.

