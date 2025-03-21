Asian Stocks Jittery as Tariff Concerns Mount: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stock markets traded within a tight trade Friday as investors anxiously awaited Donald Trump’s next trade war salvo, following a busy week of central bank meetings that further frayed nerves.

Shares in Hong Kong and South Korea fell in early trading, while Japan’s stock market rose and mainland China was slightly up. US futures edged higher after the S&P 500 closed lower on Thursday, a sign of investor caution.

The sluggish moves stalled a nascent rebound in global stocks earlier in the week, underscoring investor jitters in the run-up to an increase in US tariffs. Earlier this week, President Trump said both broad reciprocal tariffs and certain additional sector-specific tariffs would come into force on April 2.

In theory, investors should have been able to get a clear sense of direction this week, with policy meetings by the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England all providing signals. But these central banks pointed to the tariffs as obscuring the outlook, exacerbating a sense among investors that the world is flying blind into April 2.

“You’ve seen President Trump’s policies inject the market with a wave of uncertainty that we’ve not seen for many years,” said Todd Jablonski, global head of multi-asset and quantitative investments at Principal Asset Management, on Bloomberg Television. The firm has dialed back risk in multi-asset portfolios, he said.

The European Union this week delayed a proposed tariff on American whiskey. The trading bloc is ready to talk to Trump before making further decisions on retaliatory tariffs, Ireland’s deputy prime minister said.

Investors also had earnings and economic data to digest, offering more mixed signals for the market. Existing home sales in the US topped estimates, while initial jobless claims, a measure of unemployment, were in line with expectations in a sign of a healthy labor market.

But in late hours, FedEx Corp. — an economic barometer — sank after cutting its profit outlook given higher costs and signs of weakening demand. Nike Inc. also cited the tariffs and geopolitics tensions as factors that will impact its earnings.

US-listed shares of PDD Holdings Inc. rose after earnings beat expectations, although revenue came below estimates. The company, which runs the Temu online marketplace, acknowledged challenges from growing global uncertainty.

In Asia, data set for release includes trade and international reserves for Thailand and inflation for Malaysia.

Treasuries were largely unchanged Friday, and an index of the dollar was roughly flat. The yen weakened after consumer inflation slowed. The pound held losses after the Bank of England voted to stand pat on rates.

Weakness on Wall Street also comes ahead of a big test later Friday when $4.5 billion of options contracts expire in an event known as triple witching that often stokes volatility.

“We will go up and down as policy uncertainty continues,” Michael Rosen, chief investment officer at Angeles Investments, said in an interview at Bloomberg headquarters in New York. “Investor sentiment is going to be very volatile, and that will be reflected in the market.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:39 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.3%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0855

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 149.09 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2527 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6303

The British pound was little changed at $1.2968

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $84,507.39

Ether rose 0.5% to $1,988.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.520%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $68.47 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

