Asian Stocks Join Global Rally, Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks posted their biggest jump in more than two years as global financial markets rebounded after US President Donald Trump paused most of his sweeping reciprocal tariffs. Treasuries rallied after a tumultuous session.

Indexes across the region advanced Thursday and equity-index futures for Europe surged more than 9% after the S&P 500 rallied 9.5% Wednesday, the best day since the global financial crisis. Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell after a 34 basis point surge in the past three days spurred worries about the stability of the world’s biggest debt market. A gauge of the dollar slipped for a third day and gold edged higher after posting its biggest one-day gain in 18 months.

Moves in Asia extended the volatile trading across markets over the past week as investors grappled with the fallout from Trump’s sweeping global tariffs and a sudden reversal. Billionaire investors had condemned the levies, economists predicted a recession for the US economy and strategists trimmed their forecasts for stocks as the president sought to remake the world trading order. Wild swings in the US bond market caught Trump’s attention as he pivoted.

“Investors across Asia and beyond are breathing a sigh of relief,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “The postponement of reciprocal tariffs by the US allows more time for negotiations. For export-centered Asian economies this is especially important, given the growth impact steep US tariffs would have had.”

After $10 trillion was wiped off global equity markets and US Treasuries plunged, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the so-called reciprocal tariffs that hit dozens of trading partners after midnight. However, he raised duties on China to 125%. That came after the Asian nation retaliated and said it will raise levies on US goods to 84%.

Countries that were hit with the higher, reciprocal duties that went into effect Wednesday will now be taxed at the earlier 10% baseline rate applied to other nations, with the exception of China, according to a White House official.

The relief rally spread to Chinese markets, with benchmarks in Hong Kong and China also gaining. However, the onshore yuan fell to the weakest since 2007.

Trump called the world’s biggest debt market a thing of beauty on Wednesday as his about-face on trade policy sparked huge swings in bonds. Wednesday’s declines for short-dated Treasuries, a popular place where investors parked capital during market turmoil, were amplified as investors pivoted toward the equity rebound.

“It’s been a roller-coaster ride for the past week and we know one thing is for certain: if there’s any certainty in investing, that one certainty is that markets and investors don’t like uncertainty,” said Ryan Nauman at Zephyr. “That’s what we’ve seen — the tariffs have been unpredictable. And now we’re seeing the bounce today, which I think is really a relief rally, buying the dip.”

In commodities, oil steadied after a rebound from a four-year low.

Less than an hour before Trump’s remarks, a $39 billion sale of 10-year notes drew good demand — despite concern by some in the market that his policies might deter foreign buyers. That followed a tepid reaction to a sale of three-year notes on Tuesday, and paints a rosier backdrop for Thursday’s 30-year bond auction.

The recovery in stocks came about three hours after Trump urged Americans to stay calm and continue investing, posting on social media that “this is a great time to buy.” It followed days of mounting market stress in everything from money markets to credit spreads and a chorus of pleas from Trump’s billionaire allies that he pause the implementation of his global tariff program.

Amid the volatility of previous sessions some market-watchers counseled caution in reading too much into the bull case. Trump’s tariff threats may have damaged the ability of corporate managers to plan for the future and dented international relations to a point where global economic growth remains in lasting doubt.

“The 90-day pause is an encouraging sign that negotiations with most countries have been productive,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “It also injects some much-needed stability into a market rattled by uncertainty. That said, we’re not out of the woods yet. Avoid the temptation to chase momentum and keep emotions in check.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists rescinded their forecast for a US recession after Trump announced a 90-day pause on most of his previously-announced tariffs.

“Earlier today, before President Trump’s announcement, we had shifted to a recession baseline in response to the additional country-specific tariffs that went into effect this morning,” the Goldman Sachs team, led by Jan Hatzius, said Wednesday in a note. “We are now reverting to our previous non-recession baseline forecast.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:21 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 7.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 4.9%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.7%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 8.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0982

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 146.81 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.3629 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $82,529.73

Ether fell 1.7% to $1,644.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.28%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 4.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $61.71 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

