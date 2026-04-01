Asian Stocks Jump on Iran War Offramp, Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks bounced back from their worst month in more than 17 years on optimism the Middle East conflict that jolted global markets and disrupted energy supplies may be nearing a conclusion.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 3.7% with more than eight shares advancing for every one that declined. A gauge of technology shares in the region jumped 5.9% with chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix surging. Equity-index futures for the US and Europe also gained.

The dollar held its losses and Treasuries extended their gains as President Donald Trump said he foresaw the US ending the war with Iran within two to three weeks, and would leave it to other nations to resolve issues with the Strait of Hormuz. Oil edged higher with Brent above $105 a barrel as traders weighed Trump’s call.

Iran has “the necessary will to end this war” but expects certain requirements to be met “especially the essential guarantees to prevent the recurrence of aggression,” the Islamic Republic’s president Masoud Pezeshkian told the President of the EU Council António Costa in a call Tuesday.

A resolution would likely restore investor confidence after the five-week conflict roiled energy and equity assets, pushing some gauges into correction territory. Focus will also turn to policymakers’ response to elevated energy costs and supply disruptions and their impact on the economy, as well as whether first-quarter earnings later this month reflect the strain on growth.

“Markets are reading this as a full-on positive, in that we see an end to the conflict and hence should see a relief rally in Asia,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets in Sydney. “Personally, I’m not convinced over the longer term. I think we have more news-driven volatility in the days ahead, and investors will soon want concrete evidence that the end of the war is in sight.”

Trump, who will give an address to the nation at 9 p.m. Eastern Time Wednesday to provide an “important update” on Iran, said the Islamic Republic could still reach a deal with the US. He, however, added that an agreement with Tehran isn’t a prerequisite for the war to conclude.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United Arab Emirates is preparing to help the US and other allies open the Strait of Hormuz by force, Arab officials said. That would make it the first Persian Gulf country to become a combatant, after being hit by Iranian attacks.

In other corners of the market, gold advanced for a fourth consecutive day to trade near $4,700 an ounce. Despite the rebound in the past few days, bullion’s near 12% decline in March was its worst monthly performance since October 2008.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed Wednesday. The gauge rose 2.4% last month, with the greenback emerging as the haven of choice during the war. Treasuries extended their gains with the yield on the benchmark 10-year falling two basis points to 4.30%.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“While stocks and bonds are rallying on fresh optimism that a path is opening for the US-Iran war to end, Asian risk assets face the potential for sustained underperformance given the likelihood that the Strait of Hormuz will be restricted at best over the medium term.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

It is also unclear how concrete the latest timeline offered by the president will be. Trump is known to frequently offer two weeks as the potential timeframe for big decisions — imposing deadlines on his own administration and regularly blowing past them. The US has also moved additional troops into the region in recent days, preserving the possibility for future escalation if Trump changes his mind.

A third US aircraft carrier strike group is heading to the Middle East as military operations against Iran continue, according to a US official familiar with the matter, after the Navy’s flagship carrier left the region for repairs.

Trump called on other nations to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, expressing his frustration that the monthlong war is unresolved and the latest sign he is looking to exit the conflict as oil and gas prices surge.

“While Trump may be considering an end to hostilities, the key issue — the status of the Strait — remaining unresolved will be what’s more important from the market’s point of view,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “It’s difficult to see Iran stepping back without extracting concessions.”

Meanwhile, on the economic front, US data showed consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in March on slightly more upbeat views of business and labor-market conditions.

Job openings fell and hiring slowed in February, pointing to cooler labor demand before the war.

“Investors like the prospect that the conflict could wrap up in weeks rather than months, which is putting the market in buying mode today,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “But with oil prices still hanging around triple digits, and mixed messaging around the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, it’s not exactly clear sailing yet for markets.”

Corporate News:

Nike Inc.’s shares extended declines after the company projected a drop in revenue for the current quarter, exacerbating investor concerns that the war in Iran could hurt turnaround efforts. OpenAI has completed a deal to raise $122 billion from investors at an $852 billion valuation, marking the company’s largest funding round to date. China Vanke Co. posted a record 88.6 billion yuan ($12.8 billion) loss last year, a sign of the deepening problems facing the developer ahead of a wall of upcoming debt maturities. Huawei Technologies Co.’s growth decelerated sharply after Apple Inc.’s iPhone 17 made headway in China and domestic challengers in AI chipmaking emerged. Nvidia Corp. is taking a $2 billion stake in Marvell Technology Inc. and opening up its system to allow Marvell to integrate custom artificial intelligence chips and networking equipment on the platform.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:46 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 3.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.9% The Shanghai Composite rose 1.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1557 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.85 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8885 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $67,832.46 Ether fell 0.6% to $2,094.12 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.30% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 2.330% Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $103.03 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,690.51 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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