Asian Stocks Look Sluggish After Wall Street Slump: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks look under pressure Wednesday after a risk-off mood gripped Wall Street, dragging down tech shares and cryptocurrencies while lifting bonds and the dollar.

Futures pointed to a drop in Tokyo and a small gain in Sydney, while Hong Kong looked flat after the S&P 500 slid 1.2% amid warnings from Wall Street executives for investors to prepare for a market pullback. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slipped three basis points and Bitcoin briefly dipped below $100,000 for the first time since June. The Australian dollar surged to a 12-year high against the Kiwi early Wednesday after a jump in New Zealand’s jobless rate.

The US stock rally has been fueled by the resilience of Corporate America, the booming outlook for artificial intelligence and hopes the Federal Reserve will keep cutting rates. But it’s been confined to fewer and fewer shares as sentiment and technical indicators showed signs of overheating, leading the chiefs of giants from Capital Group to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley to note the possibility of a retreat as a healthy development.

“The stock market is ripe for some sort of material pullback over the near-term, no matter where it’s going over the intermediate/longer-term,” according to Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

Nobody needs to look hard to find warnings that stocks look frothy after a record-breaking surge from April’s nadir pushed valuations to levels associated with exuberance. Optimism has grown heated in recent months, with many traders seeming too busy chasing the upside to worry about an expensive market.

Yet those solid gains combined with the recent narrowness of the advance spurred vulnerability worries.

Corporate earnings are strong but “what’s challenging are valuations,” Mike Gitlin, chief executive officer of Capital Group, said during a financial summit organized by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Tuesday.

On whether stocks are cheap, fair or fully valued, Gitlin said most people “would say we’re somewhere between fair and full, but I don’t think a lot of people would say we’re between cheap and fair,” he said.

His views were echoed by Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon, who said pullbacks are a normal feature of market cycles.

“Worries about stretched valuations are not new given the current market conditions and the fact that record-high stock prices have become the norm, not the exception,” noted Ian Lyngen, Vail Hartman and Delaney Choi at BMO Capital Markets.

The BMO strategists remarked they’re “sympathetic” to the view that risk assets would benefit from a round of consolidation following the latest leg of the bullish repricing.

“One concern here is that the leadership has become worryingly narrow, with a handful of mega-cap tech names doing all the heavy lifting, leaving the broader market vulnerable to any wobble in the AI narrative,” according to Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

The thing about corrections is that their timing is never predictable, nor do they play out in a predictable way, noted Chris Low at FHN Financial. Whether the slide proves more than an opportunity to buy the dip remains to be seen, he said.

“We maintain our view that the better risk/reward opportunities lie in buying pullbacks at confirmed support following this six-month bull cycle,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures were little changed as of 7:24 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2% Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $101,021.54 Ether rose 1% to $3,243.09 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.09% Australia’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 4.32% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $60.44 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.7% to $3,932.25 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

