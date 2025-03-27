Asian Stocks May Struggle on Trade War Concerns: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia may struggle for direction on Friday, after US shares declined as concerns of a widening trade war overshadowed data showing the economy grew faster than estimated.

Australian shares edged lower, while equity futures for Japan were little changed and those for Hong Kong advanced. Contracts for US stocks fluctuated in early Asian trading after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slipped, with automakers getting hit. Megacaps were mixed, with Apple Inc. up and Nvidia Corp. down. In late hours, Lululemon Athletica Inc. gave a gloomy outlook. Gold hit a fresh record.

Markets were cautious ahead of President Donald Trump’s promise of announcing reciprocal tariffs on April 2, after slapping a 25% tariffs on imports of all automobiles into the country. Following data showing the US economy picked up pace in the fourth quarter, investors will now get another chance to gauge economic health on Friday when US personal consumption expenditures price index, or PCE, is unveiled.

“Stocks remain on the back foot as the latest tariff measures are digested and market participants nervously await next week’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs and tonight’s PCE Index data,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com. “The data tonight takes on greater importance because of the Trump administration’s trade policy.”

In Asia, a senior Chinese leader on Thursday called for increased global cooperation, in a thinly veiled critique aimed at the US for destabilizing trade and geopolitical relations. Facing external headwinds, policymakers have made boosting domestic demand the top economic priority this year.

“No matter how the external environment changes, China will open wider to the world,” Ding Xuexiang, the ruling Communist Party’s sixth-ranking official, said during his keynote speech at the annual Boao Forum.

Trade authorities from South Korea and Japan are set to meet with their Chinese counterparts in Seoul this weekend to discuss economic cooperation as they seek ways to respond to increasing trade pressure from the US, according to a media report.

Elsewhere, Australia’s government will hold its national election on May 3, kicking off what’s expected to be a closely-fought campaign centered on cost-of-living pressures and a housing crisis in a sluggish economy.

US Inflation

Just days before the end of a quarter that’s set to be the worst for the S&P 500 since 2023, investors will turn their focus to Friday’s US PCE data. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of underlying inflation is forecast to show signs of stickiness as prices remain at a disquieting level for officials.

Fed Boston President Susan Collins said it looks “inevitable” that tariffs will boost inflation, at least in the near term, adding it’s likely appropriate to keep interest rates steady for longer.

Short-dated US debt outperformed longer ones as bonds flashed concerns about inflation. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point on Thursday to 4.36%. The dollar wavered.

“Investors will want to see in-line or better inflation results and a strong employment number to gain some reassurance,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro.

In commodities, oil edged higher on potential supply disruption from producers including Iran and Venezuela. West Texas Intermediate advanced 0.4% to settle just below $70 a barrel, continuing a three-week rally.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:13 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0798

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.99 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2678 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $87,160.35

Ether fell 0.4% to $1,999.7

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

