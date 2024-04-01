Asian Stocks Mostly Up on US Data, China Recovery: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Asian shares mostly rose as US inflation figures reaffirmed bets for the Federal Reserve to ease policy this year and China’s economic recovery gained momentum.
Benchmarks rose in mainland China and South Korea, while Japanese stocks slipped after a report showed confidence among the country’s large manufacturers weakened slightly for the first time in four quarters. Contracts for US equities gained, with markets in Australia and Hong Kong shut for a holiday.
Chinese stocks opened higher after manufacturing activity rebounded in March following a five-month decline. Investors shrugged off a separate report that shows the country’s home sales slump persisted last month.
“The industrial sector seems to be resilient, partly helped by strong exports,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “If fiscal spending rises and exports remain strong, the economic momentum may improve.”
In commodities, gold rose to a record, extending a rally that’s been driven by the impending Fed rate cuts and deepening geopolitical tensions. Elsewhere, the rout in iron ore deepened as the steel-making material fell to a ten-month low amid weak Chinese demand.
No Surprises
Treasuries were steady Monday in Asia after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday the central bank’s preferred gauge of inflation was “pretty much in line with our expectations.” Powell added that it wouldn’t be appropriate to lower rates until officials are sure inflation is in check. Investors are betting the US central bank will make that first cut in June.
The dollar edged lower, weakening against most currencies in a Group-of-10 peers.
The core personal consumption expenditures price index — which excludes volatile food and energy costs — rose 0.3% in February after climbing in the previous month, marking its biggest back-to-back gain in a year. The measure is up 2.8% from a year earlier, still above the Fed’s 2% target.
“You have a Fed that at the moment is highly data dependent,” said Matthew Luzzetti, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank. “Until we get either confirmation or a different view on what the data are going to be, it’s kind of hard to gauge exactly where we end up from a Fed policy perspective.”
Elsewhere, Bitcoin pared gains after trading above $71,000. The largest digital currency has jumped almost 70% this year amid persistent demand for US exchange-traded funds holding the token.
Key events this week:
- Indonesia CPI, manufacturing PMI, Monday
- Japan Tankan business sentiment, manufacturing PMI, Monday
- Macau casino revenue, Monday
- Pakistan trade, CPI, Monday
- Singapore home prices, Monday
- South Korea trade, manufacturing PMI, Monday
- Taiwan manufacturing PMI, Monday
- Vietnam manufacturing PMI, Monday
- US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Monday
- Bank of Canada issues business outlook and survey of consumer expectations, Monday
- Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
- France S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
- Germany S&P Global / BME Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Tuesday
- India HSBC/S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
- Mexico international reserves, Tuesday
- South Korea CPI, Tuesday
- Spain unemployment, Tuesday
- UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
- US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday
- Brazil industrial production, Wednesday
- China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday
- Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday
- Japan services PMI, Wednesday
- Hong Kong retail sales, Wednesday
- US ISM Services, Wednesday
- Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday
- India services PMI, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday
- Eurozone retail sales, Friday
- France industrial production, Friday
- Germany factory orders, Friday
- Hong Kong PMI, Friday
- India rate decision, Friday
- Japan household spending, Friday
- Philippines CPI, Friday
- Russia GDP, Friday
- Singapore retail sales, Friday
- South Korea current account balance, Friday
- US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 10:38 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.6%
- Japan’s Topix fell 1.2%
- The Shanghai Composite rose 0.8%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was unchanged at $1.0790
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.29 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2548 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6527
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $71,048.63
- Ether fell 0.5% to $3,616.03
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.21%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.745%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold rose 1.2% to $2,257.17 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.