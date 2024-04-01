Asian Stocks Mostly Up on US Data, China Recovery: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares mostly rose as US inflation figures reaffirmed bets for the Federal Reserve to ease policy this year and China’s economic recovery gained momentum.

Benchmarks rose in mainland China and South Korea, while Japanese stocks slipped after a report showed confidence among the country’s large manufacturers weakened slightly for the first time in four quarters. Contracts for US equities gained, with markets in Australia and Hong Kong shut for a holiday.

Chinese stocks opened higher after manufacturing activity rebounded in March following a five-month decline. Investors shrugged off a separate report that shows the country’s home sales slump persisted last month.

“The industrial sector seems to be resilient, partly helped by strong exports,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “If fiscal spending rises and exports remain strong, the economic momentum may improve.”

In commodities, gold rose to a record, extending a rally that’s been driven by the impending Fed rate cuts and deepening geopolitical tensions. Elsewhere, the rout in iron ore deepened as the steel-making material fell to a ten-month low amid weak Chinese demand.

No Surprises

Treasuries were steady Monday in Asia after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Friday the central bank’s preferred gauge of inflation was “pretty much in line with our expectations.” Powell added that it wouldn’t be appropriate to lower rates until officials are sure inflation is in check. Investors are betting the US central bank will make that first cut in June.

The dollar edged lower, weakening against most currencies in a Group-of-10 peers.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index — which excludes volatile food and energy costs — rose 0.3% in February after climbing in the previous month, marking its biggest back-to-back gain in a year. The measure is up 2.8% from a year earlier, still above the Fed’s 2% target.

“You have a Fed that at the moment is highly data dependent,” said Matthew Luzzetti, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank. “Until we get either confirmation or a different view on what the data are going to be, it’s kind of hard to gauge exactly where we end up from a Fed policy perspective.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin pared gains after trading above $71,000. The largest digital currency has jumped almost 70% this year amid persistent demand for US exchange-traded funds holding the token.

Key events this week:

Indonesia CPI, manufacturing PMI, Monday

Japan Tankan business sentiment, manufacturing PMI, Monday

Macau casino revenue, Monday

Pakistan trade, CPI, Monday

Singapore home prices, Monday

South Korea trade, manufacturing PMI, Monday

Taiwan manufacturing PMI, Monday

Vietnam manufacturing PMI, Monday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Monday

Bank of Canada issues business outlook and survey of consumer expectations, Monday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

France S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Germany S&P Global / BME Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Tuesday

India HSBC/S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Mexico international reserves, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, Tuesday

Spain unemployment, Tuesday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Brazil industrial production, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

Hong Kong retail sales, Wednesday

US ISM Services, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

India services PMI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

France industrial production, Friday

Germany factory orders, Friday

Hong Kong PMI, Friday

India rate decision, Friday

Japan household spending, Friday

Philippines CPI, Friday

Russia GDP, Friday

Singapore retail sales, Friday

South Korea current account balance, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 10:38 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.6%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.2%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0790

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2548 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6527

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $71,048.63

Ether fell 0.5% to $3,616.03

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.21%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.745%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $2,257.17 an ounce

