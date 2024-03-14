Asian Stocks Muted After Declines in Wall Street: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities traded within tight ranges after a drop for technology stocks led to small declines in US shares.

Japanese and Australian stocks were mostly flat, while contracts for Hong Kong equities were slightly higher. The mixed trading followed a listless US session on Wednesday with the S&P 500 ending lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 falling 0.8% as Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc shares slipped. US equity futures gained in early Asian trading.

Nippon Steel Corp. rose amid report that President Joe Biden is expected to soon release a statement of concern about the company’s proposed purchase of United States Steel Corp. US Steel dropped as much as 15%, its biggest intraday loss since June 2020.

The Bank of Japan was again in spotlight. Officials are considering an end to exchange-traded fund purchases the central bank began in 2010, according to people familiar with the matter. The move comes as inflation in Japan rises toward the BOJ’s target.

US data due later in the week will offer further signs of the health of the US economy and the effect of monetary policy. Retail sales, producer prices, jobless claims and consumer sentiment figures are among the reports due this week, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week.

“We think yields could drift higher in the lead up to next Wednesday’s FOMC decision, especially if PPI surprises to the upside tomorrow,” said Will Compernolle at FHN Financial. “The next potential catalyst for rates to set a new anchor will be next week’s dot plot and the press conference.”

In China, investors are assessing the fallout of the nation’s struggling retail developers. Country Garden Holdings Co. missed a coupon payment on a yuan bond for the first time while China Vanke Co. is in talks with banks on a debt swap that would help it stave off its first bond default.

Also in focus is ByteDance Ltd. after the US House of Representatives passed a bill to ban TikTok in the US unless its Chinese owner sells the video-sharing app.

Elsewhere in Asia, reports due Thursday include wholesale prices in India and producer prices in Hong Kong, while money supply and lending data for China may be released as soon as today.

Basis Trade

Treasuries steadied in Asia after selling off Wednesday with the 10-year yield rising four basis points. An index of the dollar was steady after a decline in the previous session, and the yen was marginally stronger at around 147 per dollar.

Federal Reserve researchers said short positions in Treasury futures held by leveraged funds — known as the basis trade — could be as little as a third of commonly used estimates. That’s good news for bond investors given the Fed researchers found the leveraged nature of the trade can increase Treasury market fragility.

In commodities, oil held the biggest gain in about five weeks after US crude stockpiles shrunk and Ukraine attacked another Russian refinery.

Meanwhile, copper spiked to an 11-month high after Chinese smelters pledged to explore measures to cope with a plunge in processing fees, including possible production cuts that could leave buyers under-supplied.

Bitcoin extended its rally to above $73,000 while gold also advanced, furthering the twin gains the two assets have produced over the past few weeks.

Key events this week:

US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:13 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0949

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.66 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1960 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6626

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $73,020.95

Ether rose 0.3% to $4,003.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.19%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

