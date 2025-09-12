Asian Stocks Near Record High, Europe Futures Gain: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rallied, with MSCI’s regional gauge nearing a record high, after US inflation and jobs data cemented expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week. European equity index futures also gained.

Benchmark share gauges climbed in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong, outweighing a mixed day for mainland Chinese stocks. Chipmakers including SK Hynix Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. were among the biggest contributors to Friday’s gains.

The MSCI regional equity gauge has now climbed more than 20% this year, and is within 0.3% of its all-time high set in 2021. The bullish moves Friday followed new record on Thursday for the S&P 500 Index, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and MSCI index of global shares.

“Asian equities hardly needed more excuses to rally,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne. “The Nikkei 225 is ripping higher” with the potential to break about 45,000 in the near term, he said.

US inflation data published Thursday showed core consumer price index data stripping out food and energy rose 0.3% in August, in line with economists forecasts. Weekly jobless claims increased to the highest level in almost four years, emboldening bets Fed policymakers will lower rates at their Sept. 16-17 meeting.

Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. shares surged as much as 7.3% in Hong Kong on optimism over the company’s steps to boost its AI infrastructure budget. The e-commerce leader this week raised $3.2 billion in convertible bonds to bankroll the country’s biggest AI infrastructure budget and cloud service.

Treasuries edged lower in Asia after rallying Thursday following the US economic data. Bloomberg’s gauge of the dollar gained 0.1%, but is still heading for its biggest weekly decline in a month.

Elsewhere, Hyundai Motor Co. said a battery plant that was raided by US immigration authorities is being delayed as the companies faced labor shortages.

Oil fell for a second day after the International Energy Agency projected an even bigger surplus next year, with the bearish outlook offsetting concerns about global geopolitical tensions. Gold headed for a fourth weekly gain.

Microsoft Corp. shares climbed in post-market trading after the tech giant and OpenAI said they had reached an agreement, while Adobe Inc. shares also advanced in extended trading after it gave a strong quarterly revenue outlook.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“Emerging market assets are set to extend gains now that price data cleared the path for the Fed to proceed with easing next week, and potentially for the rest of this year. That tilt toward aggressive easing is driving down short-term yields and weighing on the dollar — a mix that EM traders welcome while recession odds remain low.”

— Mary Nicola, Markets Live strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

A slowing US jobs market has prompted markets to price a more aggressive trajectory of policy easing. Swaps pricing indicates traders anticipate the equivalent of between two or three quarter point cuts through year-end.

“Right now, inflation is a key subplot, but the labor market is still the main story,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Thursday’s CPI data may appear to offset Wednesday’s PPI numbers, “but it wasn’t hot enough to distract the Fed from the softening jobs picture. That translates into a rate cut next week — and, likely, more to come.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:42 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.9% Japan’s Topix rose 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.5% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1732 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.39 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1167 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $115,436.05 Ether rose 2.5% to $4,526.09 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.03% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.590% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.23% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $61.89 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,655.68 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

