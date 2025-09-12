Asian Stocks Near Record High on Fed Rate Cut Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rallied, with MSCI’s regional gauge nearing a record high, after US inflation and jobless claims data cemented expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

Equity benchmarks in Australia, Japan and South Korea all advanced along with Hong Kong index futures. The bullish moves followed new all-time highs for the S&P 500, tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and MSCI index of global stocks Thursday amid optimism over Fed rate cuts.

US consumer price index data published Thursday showed core prices stripping out food and energy rose 0.3% in August and 3.1% from a year earlier, in line with economists forecasts. Weekly jobless claims climbed to the highest level in almost four years, emboldening bets Fed policymakers will lower rates at their Sept. 16-17 meeting.

Treasuries were little changed Friday after rallying in the US session following the economic data. Bloomberg’s gauge of the dollar was close to flat, but was still heading for its biggest weekly decline in a month.

“Asian equities hardly needed more excuses to rally,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne. “For now, Chinese equities are powering higher, and few things are as emotive as a raging bull trend.”

Investors will be closely watching the Hong Kong-listed shares in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. after the company’s US-listed depositary receipts rallied 8% Thursday.

In Asia, data on the docket for release includes industrial production for Japan and inflation for India. Money supply and new loans data for China may be released any time through Sept. 15.

Elsewhere, Hyundai Motor Co. said a battery plant that was raided by US immigration authorities is being delayed as the companies faced labor shortages.

Gold stabilized after a small decline on Thursday after eclipsing its inflation-adjusted peak set in 1980. Oil fell for a second day as a worsening market outlook undercut concerns about potential geopolitical disruptions to supplies.

Microsoft Corp. shares climbed in post-market trading after the tech giant and OpenAI said they had reached an agreement, while Adobe Inc. shares also advanced in extended trading after it gave a strong quarterly revenue outlook.

A slowing US jobs market has prompted markets to price a more aggressive trajectory of policy easing. Swaps pricing indicates traders anticipate the equivalent of between two or three 25 basis point cuts through year-end.

“Right now, inflation is a key subplot, but the labor market is still the main story,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Thursday’s “CPI may appear to offset yesterday’s PPI, but it wasn’t hot enough to distract the Fed from the softening jobs picture. That translates into a rate cut next week — and, likely, more to come.”

While there may be some murmurs within the Fed about the need for a 50 basis-point cut, an emergency-sized reduction is not required, said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. Jobless claims are still quite low compared to 2021 levels, while the broader economic activity data and earnings reports do not signal the US is approaching a recessionary tipping point.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:06 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 1.4% Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.5% Japan’s Topix rose 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1727 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.29 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1149 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $115,964.92 Ether rose 2.5% to $4,529.65 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.03% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.585% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.20% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $62.05 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,638.68 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

