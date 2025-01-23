Asian Stocks Open Mixed After Wall Street Rally: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia got off to an uneven start in the wake of a US rally fueled by optimism over artificial intelligence spending.

Shares in Japan started the day higher but benchmarks in Australia and Korea slipped. The MSCI Asia Pacific index was flat. The tepid open for Asian markets came after the S&P 500 rose 0.6% on Wednesday, putting the index close to an all-time high.

Investors in Asia are still digesting the impact of US President Donald Trump’s first few days in office, which have sent mixed signals to investors. Trump has reiterated a tariff threat against China but have largely spared the world’s second-largest economy from a feared escalation of the trade war.

Investors are also weighing up further moves from China to boost its stock market. Beijing rolled out a basket of measures in an attempt to stabilize the market on Wednesday, including plans to boost the amount pension can invest in the nation’s listed companies.

The securities regulator is planning a separate briefing at 9:00 am on Thursday, raising the possibility that more measures will be announced today.

Futures on Hong Kong shares pointed to a higher open. Meanwhile, the yield on 10 year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.61%.

South Korea’s economy continued to sputter last quarter, with gross domestic product growth missing estimates. The nation plans to issue up to 20 trillion won ($13.9 billion) in special bonds from Thursday, dusting off a tool last used 21 years ago to help stabilize its currency.

The Bank of Japan is on track to raise interest rates to the highest level since 2008 on Friday, as the central bank makes steady progress toward normalization just as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank start to mull a pause in their easing cycles.

Poor Breadth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a Wednesday interview there are signs that the US stock market is overheated.

“Asset prices are kind of inflated,” Dimon told CNBC. “You need fairly good outcomes to justify those prices.”

Treasury rates jumped to multi-month highs last week as investors parsed economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate cut. The yield on the US 10-year has since pulled back after hitting a relative strength reading that usually signals a retreat. Pair that with positive technical signals and the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Index both appear poised to hit fresh all-time highs in the first quarter, according to Ross.

In commodities, Brent oil fell for a fifth session as Trump’s threats of tariffs overshadowed the fallout from unprecedented US sanctions on Russia. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, existing home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:26 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0410

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 156.35 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2830 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6274

The British pound was little changed at $1.2315

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $103,183.17

Ether fell 0.1% to $3,254.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.60%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.190%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $75.27 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.