Asian Stocks Pare Gains as China Selloff Deepens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities slowed their advance as a selloff in Chinese stocks intensified, eroding earlier optimism about Federal Reserve policy easing after weak US job openings data.

MSCI’s regional stock gauge eked out a 0.2% gain, after climbing as much as 0.7%. Equity-index futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 both edged higher. Australian bonds tracked Wednesday’s moves in Treasuries, with yields on the 10-year paper declining five basis points. Oil dipped, while gold retreated after seven days of gains.

Selling in mainland Chinese stocks turned heavier, with the CSI 300 Index down 2.5% before the midday break. It came after the nation’s financial regulators are said to be considering a number of cooling measures for the stock market due to concerns about the speed of a $1.2 trillion rally since the start of August.

With US job openings falling to a 10-month low, traders are now almost fully pricing in a September Fed cut and projecting at least two reductions this year. Investors are focused on the pivotal US payrolls report Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech last month that “downside risks to employment are rising.”

The data is “another sign that the labor market is slowing down,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “The dynamic boosts the case for rate cuts.”

Economists project about 75,000 jobs were added in August, based on the median of a Bloomberg survey, while the jobless rate is seen at 4.3%. Four straight months of sub-100,000-payrolls growth would mark the weakest such stretch since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

“A large downside surprise in labor market data could push rates sharply lower given the concern around the Fed’s labor mandate,” said TD Securities strategists including Oscar Munoz and Gennadiy Goldberg. “We remain biased long on dips and expect rates to move lower throughout the year.”

Also, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on CNBC that the central bank should begin lowering rates in September and make multiple cuts in coming months, adding that officials could debate the precise pace of reductions.

In Asia, investors will also focus on a bond auction in Japan Thursday, which faces added uncertainty from a global debt market turmoil and political instability at home.

Traders are concerned the finance ministry’s bond sale may prove challenging amid mounting doubts about debt sustainability and sticky inflation. While the 10-year sale earlier this week drew solid demand, the 30-year yield surged to a fresh record of 3.285% in trading on Wednesday, tracking losses in long-dated US and European debt. The auction results are due at 12:35 p.m. Tokyo time.

Meanwhile, borrowers from across the globe are rushing into the bond market, with more than $128 billion of sales so far this week, and investors are lapping up the new debt.

Issuers from Asia including State Bank of India and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. have been taking advantage of insatiable appetite for credit globally this week to sell dollar notes at record-tight spreads.

Firms from around the Asia Pacific sold more than $16 billion of notes in the US currency since Monday. China Construction Bank Corp. was offering dollar notes Thursday, while Philippine oil refiner Petron Corp. hired banks for a potential debt sale.

Investors are being drawn to yields that are still elevated compared to long-term levels, while tight spreads signal continued confidence in companies’ credit strength.

In commodities, oil dropped for a second day as traders fretted that OPEC+ may boost supplies and an industry estimate showed higher stockpiles at a key storage hub. Global benchmark Brent fell toward $67 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was below $64.

Brent is set to drop to the low $50s a barrel next year on a global surplus, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts.

Corporate News:

Apple Inc. is planning to launch its own artificial intelligence-powered web search tool next year, stepping up competition with OpenAI and Perplexity AI Inc. Salesforce Inc. projected lackluster quarterly sales growth, suggesting its artificial intelligence product isn’t yet paying off as quickly as hoped in the face of competition from emerging AI companies. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri said the company expects to weather a slimming of profit margins as it enters a new era of artificial intelligence-driven demand. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 11:54 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.2% Japan’s Topix rose 0.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2% The Shanghai Composite fell 1.8% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1652 The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.19 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1432 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6536 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $111,552.75 Ether fell 0.8% to $4,429.06 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 1.615% Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.37% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $63.66 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.9% to $3,528.23 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Amanda Wang and Finbarr Flynn.

