Asian Stocks Poised to Drop as Fed Anxiety Builds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia were set to track declines on Wall Street as traders grew anxious about the pace of easing by the Federal Reserve beyond this week’s near-certain interest-rate cut.

Australian stocks fell with equity index futures for Japan and Hong Kong signaling early losses. The S&P 500 shed 0.3% on Monday while US Treasuries joined a global bond slump. The US 10-year yield hit its highest level since September, extending bond selling in Europe and Japan and supporting the dollar. Australian yields rose early on Tuesday.

The jitters came ahead of the Fed’s decision on Wednesday, where it is broadly expected to deliver a 25 basis-point rate cut. Some traders have warned the US central bank may signal a slower pace of easing ahead given that still-high inflation and the lack of fresh data during the shutdown have caused divisions among Fed officials. After this week’s likely cut, money markets are leaning toward two more moves by the end of 2026, down from three signaled barely a week ago.

“The expected Fed rate cut this week is expected to come with a hawkish tone and a potentially extended pause next year,” said John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics.

Kevin Hassett, a top candidate to take over the role of Fed chair, said it would be irresponsible for the Fed to lay out a plan for where it aims to take interest rates over the next six months. The White House National Economic Council Director emphasized the importance of following the economic data in a CNBC interview Monday.

A $58 billion sale of three-year notes arrived at a lower-than-forecast yield Monday, a sign of better than anticipated demand. A $39 billion auction of 10-years and $22 billion of 30-years is set for Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Nvidia Corp.’s shares climbed in after-hours trading after President Donald Trump granted it permission to ship its H200 artificial intelligence chip to China in exchange for a 25% cut of the sales.

Gold, silver, copper and oil were steady after they all fell on Monday. Crude prices tumbled around 2% during the session, with Russian exports to India in focus.

In Asia, data due for release includes business confidence and an interest rate decision in Australia, consumer confidence in Indonesia and machine tool orders in Japan. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is set to speak at an event in London later Tuesday.

The yen fell Monday after a magnitude-7.6 quake struck off Japan’s northeast coast. Earlier, Japanese bond yields rose across the curve after data showed that the economy shrank in the three months through September, giving some justification for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s stimulus package announced last month. The figures add an element of complexity to the Bank of Japan’s policy decision next week, but likely won’t derail it from its gradual hiking path.

In China, Beijing’s top leaders made strengthening domestic demand their top economic priority for 2026, while hinting at a measured approach to stimulus.

Elsewhere, Paramount Skydance Corp. launched a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., against the backdrop of anti-trust concerns related to Netflix Inc’s deal.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:29 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures were little changed Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1639 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.90 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0706 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6623 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $90,700.68 Ether fell 0.7% to $3,124.82 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

