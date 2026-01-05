Asian Stocks Poised to Extend Record Global Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set for a positive open Tuesday, extending a record high for global equities as investors looked past geopolitical concerns to snap up tech stocks. Gold, oil and Treasuries all climbed.

Equity index futures for Japan, Australia and China rose, putting a regional gauge of stocks on track for a fourth daily advance after hitting a fresh high Monday. The S&P 500 gained 0.6% while the Nasdaq 100 added 0.8%, with megacaps such as Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. among the winners. An MSCI gauge of global stocks hit a new peak.

As stocks rallied, so too did precious metals, partly reflecting geopolitical uncertainty following the US capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro. Gold rose more than 2% Monday to above $4,400 an ounce, while silver prices saw a more than 5% increase.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points as a report showed US manufacturing activity shrank in December by the most since 2024, supporting the case for Federal Reserve easing. An index of the dollar fell after recent gains on Monday while Bitcoin advanced around 3%.

“The bullish case for equities remains intact,” said Adrian Helfert, chief investment officer at Westwood. “Broader market leadership should look past Venezuela entirely unless cascading geopolitical events emerge.”

Brent crude rose as traders weighed the fallout from the developments in Caracas. Chevron Corp. shares traded higher, alongside other US oil majors, after President Donald Trump floated plans for a US-led revival of Venezuela’s industry.

Data set for release in Asia Tuesday include S&P Global PMIs for Hong Kong and Singapore, inflation for the Philippines and HSBC PMIs for India. In Japan, investors will be primed for a 10-year bond auction. The yen strengthened slightly against the greenback Monday to trade around 156 per dollar.

Venezuela Bonds

Venezuela’s deeply discounted bonds traded higher after the capture of Maduro set the stage for the potential regime change that investors have been betting on.

Defaulted notes from the sovereign and state-run oil company PDVSA have already more than doubled to between 23 and 33 cents on the dollar in the past few months as Trump ramped up pressure. While still far out, the prospect of a potential debt restructuring could fuel further gains.

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, asked the US to work with her country, striking a more conciliatory tone toward the Trump administration after her initial outrage at the capture of Maduro. In his first US court appearance, Maduro pleaded not guilty to US charges in a narco-terrorism case against him.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“It’s reasonable to question whether the US operation in Venezuela will mark a period of even more overt US projection of power. If the White House thinks it will be a vote-winner come November, then that’s what we’re likely to see. That in turn could imply more volatility materializing at some point.”

— Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Key US economic data will likely shape the week ahead. In addition to the December jobs report, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will issue figures on Wednesday for November job openings, quits and layoffs. The Fed lowered its target band for short-term lending rates at its past three meetings in response to weakening labor-market conditions, and officials are expected to reduce it further this year.

Later in the week, the US government will report on housing starts, while the University of Michigan issues its preliminary January consumer sentiment index.

“Even as geopolitics are once again top of mind for investors, we’re reminded that this week offers an array of key fundamental updates,” wrote Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. Those are “still the most relevant wildcard for the US economy and monetary policy.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7% as of 7:21 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1722 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.40 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9833 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $94,298.14 Ether rose 0.2% to $3,244.47 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $58.37 a barrel on Monday Spot gold rose 2.6% to $4,446.33 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

