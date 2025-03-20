Asian Stocks Poised to Fall as Trade Fears Linger: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were primed to track declines on Wall Street as traders weighed the impact of a trade war against robust US housing and jobs data.

Equity index futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all edged down. The S&P 500 closed slightly lower Thursday in a sign of fragile sentiment just a week after the benchmark slipped into a correction. A benchmark of US-listed Chinese shares fell 3.8%.

The sluggish US moves stalled a nascent rebound in global stocks, which touched the highest level in almost two weeks in the prior session. Weakness on Wall Street also comes ahead of a big test later Friday when $4.5 billion of options contracts expire in an event known as triple witching that often stokes volatility.

Treasuries were largely unchanged Thursday, and an index of the dollar climbed for a second day. The yen was stable early Friday after holding its level against the greenback in the prior session to trade around 148 per dollar. The pound held losses as the Bank of England voted to stay put on rates amid a turbulent global backdrop.

The muted moves across global markets are a sign of nervousness as investors weigh the likelihood of an escalation in tariffs, the strength of the US economy, and whether US stocks can reverse the decline from a peak in February.

Existing home sales in the US topped estimates, while initial jobless claims, a measure of unemployment, were in line with expectations in a sign of a healthy labor market.

“While the bottom of the recent correction is likely in, we probably haven’t seen the end of volatility,” said Daniel Skelly, head of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy Team. “Policy uncertainty hasn’t disappeared, and the market remains sensitive to sentiment shifts.”

After keeping rates steady this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed growth concerns and the price hits that could be on the way from a trade war. President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing to announce a fresh wave of tariffs on April 2, though the exact scope isn’t clear.

“We will go up and down as policy uncertainty continues,” Michael Rosen, chief investment officer at Angeles Investments, said in an interview at Bloomberg headquarters in New York. “Investor sentiment is going to be very volatile, and that will be reflected in the market.”

Data set for release in Asia includes inflation for Japan and Malaysia, exports for South Korea and trade for Thailand.

Elsewhere, revenue for PDD Holdings Inc., which runs the Temu online marketplace, grew slower than expected after intensifying domestic competition and US tariffs crimped its expansion.

Recession Warning

Jeffrey Gundlach, Chief Investment Officer of DoubleLine Capital, said a US recession is more than likely in comments on CNBC Thursday. “Tariffs could very well be inflationary,” Gundlach said, adding pressure on the Fed to meet its inflation targets. He pegs the chance of a US recession between 50% and 60%.

“With any luck, the administration will repackage its messaging on tariffs where it should be, which will help remove the uncertainty that is plaguing markets at the moment,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group.

In corporate news, Apple Inc. reshuffled executives to get its artificial intelligence efforts back on track after months of delays and stumbles, according to people familiar with the situation. In late hours, FedEx Corp. — an economic barometer — sank after cutting its profit outlook. Micron Technology Inc. gave an upbeat sales forecast. Nike Inc.’s results surpassed analysts’ expectations.

“Stocks have staged a respectable recovery since the mid-March lows, and while it remains to be seen if the lows are in, the market action over the past month is extremely consistent with a correction and not a bear market,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. “We remain invested and are using the pullback in valuations across sectors to our advantage.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5% as of 7:15 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro was little changed at $1.0855

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.76 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2519 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $84,495.49

Ether was little changed at $1,980.71

Commodities

Spot gold was unchanged at $3,044.90 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.