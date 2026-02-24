Asian Stocks Poised to Track US Tech-Led Rebound: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia looked set to climb after a rally in technology firms boosted Wall Street, easing some concerns about the disruptive impacts of artificial intelligence.

Equity-index futures signaled solid openings in Sydney, Tokyo and Hong Kong. In the US, a rebound in battered software stocks drove the Nasdaq 100 up 1.1%, while the S&P 500 also advanced, supported by an improvement in consumer confidence.

Sentiment also got a lift as Advanced Micro Devices Inc. jumped about 9% on Meta Platforms Inc.’s plans to spend billions on its gear. Nvidia Corp. shares rose before its earnings on Wednesday.

Short-dated bonds underperformed, while gold and oil fell on Tuesday. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar was steady ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address late Tuesday evening in Washington.

The disruptive potential of artificial intelligence has roiled stocks across sectors for weeks in what’s become known as the AI scare trade. Tuesday’s rebound followed comments from Anthropic PBC, which said it plans to build partnerships — easing concerns that its Claude chatbot technology will integrate with, rather than displace, existing businesses.

“This ‘we’re here to help, not hurt’ message from Anthropic is helping to trigger a fairly healthy rebound rally in software,” said Adam Crisafulli at Vital Knowledge.

Traders are closely watching the technology sector as Nvidia prepares to report.

The company is facing a high-stakes moment with its latest quarterly results, with the world waiting for fresh evidence that the AI spending boom remains on track.

This week’s earnings will either “calm or exacerbate” AI fears, said David Laut at Kerux Financial.

“We won’t have all of the answers this week, but worried investors are hungry for clarity,” he said.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“For all the worries over the tech sector’s performance this year, one thing is clear: its earnings outlook is far superior to that of its peers, which will be key to drawing a line under share prices.”

—Kristine Aquino, Managing Editor, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

In Asia-Pacific, an Australian inflation report is forecast to show a slight easing in the headline growth rate, though it will likely remain above the central bank’s target band. Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand is expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged.

Elsewhere, the yen was steady in early trading, following declines on Tuesday as local media reported that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi voiced apprehension over more rate hikes in a meeting with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda last week.

Corporate News:

Workday shares are down 8% in extended trading, after the software company gave a full-year forecast that is weaker than expected. HP Inc. shares are down 6.8% in extended trading, after the computer company reported its first-quarter results and gave an outlook. The company said it expects its full-year results “to be closer to the low end of our range,” given rising memory prices and other factors. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said a new $31-a-share buyout offer from Paramount Skydance Corp. could lead to a better deal than its existing agreement with Netflix Inc. HSBC Holdings Plc’s earnings Wednesday come with revenue prospects and the buyout of a subsidiary in focus. Payment processing firm Stripe Inc. is considering an acquisition of all or parts of PayPal Holdings Inc. The board of Tata Sons Pvt. deferred a decision on granting a third term to Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran in the latest sign that another leadership tussle is brewing at India’s oldest conglomerate. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:27 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1774 The Japanese yen was unchanged at 155.87 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8796 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7060 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $64,148.48 Ether rose 0.2% to $1,857.26 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $66 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $5,131.86 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

