Asian Stocks Poised to Track US Tech-Led Selloff: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia were set to follow Wall Street lower, after a tech selloff dragged down benchmarks and saw a rotation into more economically sensitive industries.

Equity futures signaled declines in Tokyo and Hong Kong, while shares in Australia were slightly down at the open. A drawdown in software makers weighed on US trading, sending the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes lower. Contracts for US equities slipped in early Asian trading. Oil climbed as the US Navy shot down an Iranian drone headed toward an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

Despite losses in major benchmarks, most shares in the S&P 500 actually rose. FedEx Corp. — an economic barometer — extended a record-breaking rally. Walmart Inc. topped $1 trillion. In commodities, Bitcoin extended losses into a second day, while gold and silver edged lower early Wednesday.

Bets on AI companies have dominated the US equity market for past three years, but a growing number of investors are now wagering that the run, led by the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps, is giving way to broader market participation. In fact, a marked rotation has taken place in 2026, with value shares far outpacing growth.

“Our sense is that markets are churning underneath the surface as worries over AI capital spending battle with ‘hopes and dreams’ of broadening out as a result of an accelerating US economy,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.

The first wave of selling was in stocks associated with legal software and data services as shares of Experian Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc and Thomson Reuters Corp. tumbled. Then it snowballed to include most of the software sector, pushing the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF down about 4.5%.

A Goldman Sachs basket of US software stocks sank 6% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day decline since April’s tariff-fueled selloff. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index fell 1.6%, trimming a drop of as much as 2.4%.

“Bifurcated action is characterizing today’s Wall Street trading, as tech surrenders the floor to cyclicals even as Palantir delivered a blockbuster beat-and-raise last night, which initially boosted optimism regarding AI prospects,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers.

Bitcoin extended its almost four-month slide. The cryptocurrency’s slump through some important thresholds could have cascading effects leading to massive value destruction, famed investor Michael Burry said.

Elsewhere, the dollar fell Tuesday after notching its biggest back-to-back advance since April. Treasuries barely budged, with investors parsing the latest remarks from central bank speakers.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said policy easing has bolstered the jobs market as officials now look to bring inflation back to the target. Fed Governor Stephen Miran said the absence of strong price pressures means rates need to be lowered again this year.

Corporate Highlights:

Super Micro Computer Inc. shares gained in late trading after the company gave a forecast for sales in the current quarter that signaled strong demand for its gear to run AI data centers. Prudential Financial Inc. announced it would voluntarily suspend new life insurance sales in Japan for 90 days, in a move to restore trust after some former employees engaged in financial misconduct. Banco Santander SA agreed to acquire Webster Financial Corp. in a $12 billion deal that will allow Spain’s largest bank to bet big on the US. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:33 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1813 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.83 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9345 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7016 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $75,729.38 Ether fell 1.8% to $2,240.6 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.87% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $63.76 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,929.15 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.