Asian Stocks Rally Ahead of Jobs Data, Yen Firms: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities tracked US stocks higher Friday on dovish signs from central banks and ahead of US jobs data due later Friday. The yen strengthened on speculation the Bank of Japan will soon raise interest rates.

Australian shares edged higher while equity futures for Hong Kong also advanced. The moves followed a gain for the S&P 500 Index which set a fresh record Thursday, and a 1.6%-gain for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. US futures were slightly lower in early Asian trading.

The yen extended its rally against the dollar Friday after ending the previous session 0.9% stronger on speculation the BOJ will raise interest rates for the first time since 2007. Bets on the March 18-19 meeting are gaining traction as reports emerge that some BOJ officials favor an early move while some government officials also support a rate hike.

The Federal Reserve is “not far” from confidence to ease policy, Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday, while rate reductions “can and will begin” this year. He added that policymakers are well aware of the risks of cutting too late. Powell’s comments were broadly echoed by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who said the central bank should be able to start cutting rates later this year, should inflation continue to cool.

The sentiment dovetailed with comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who indicated that officials may be in a position to ease policy in June.

Treasuries were stable after trading mainly higher Thursday alongside a decline in yields across the curve. The 30-year yield was the notable laggard, ending the session little changed. An index of the dollar extended falls Friday, weakening against most of the major currencies.

The positive signals from the two central banks came ahead of Friday’s US jobs report. Consensus expectations place the number of new jobs added to the US economy at 200,000. However, a dispersion in expectations could trigger volatile trading when the final print is released. For instance, RBC Capital Markets LLC expects 260,000 jobs, while Citigroup Inc predicts 145,000.

“Friday’s jobs data could be a wild one,” said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income for Natalliance Securities LLC. A wide range of forecasts means the 10-year yield could swing dramatically, he said. “If the number is really good we could be looking at a 3 handle for the 10-year, but if it’s bad then 4.3% could be in the cards,” he said.

Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group, bets the most-important item in Friday’s report will indeed be wages — and if they are climbing too quickly. If they are moving up too fast, companies will pass this this cost to the end user which is inflationary, she noted.

“The markets have declined on inflationary data, however it has recovered quickly,” Bolvin added. “It’s a constant buy-the-dip mentality mostly because earnings growth and estimates have been strong.”

In China, regulators are scrutinizing regional banks’ bond investments amid concern that they are speculating on the securities rather than lending to boost the economy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, oil inched higher Friday after falling in the previous session as traders weighed the outlook for interest rates and tumult in the Middle East. Gold extended its record-breaking rally and set a fresh high Thursday, rising to a peak of $2,164.78 an ounce.

Key Events This Week:

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:09 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0952

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.71 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1971 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6624

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $66,984.07

Ether was little changed at $3,875.61

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.08%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.740%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.00%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $79.22 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

