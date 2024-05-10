Asian Stocks Rally as US Shares Near Fresh Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia rose Friday after an upbeat day on Wall Street following jobs data that supported the case for US rate cuts.

Equities in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China climbed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index reached its highest level since September. US contracts were largely flat after the S&P 500 index gained 0.5% to trade less than 1% away from its all-time high on Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.2%.

Australian and New Zealand government bonds edged higher in early Friday trading. Treasuries held a Thursday rally, with the US 10-year yield staying around 4.45%, after support from a successful $25 billion sale of 30-year US bonds.

“There’s quite a bit of upside left for major Big Tech as well as the S&P 500,” said Daniel Yoo, head of global asset allocation for Yuanta Securities Korea, on Bloomberg Television. Earnings growth and even a small decline in US interest rates this year could push stocks to fresh records, which would have “positive implications for a lot of countries in Asia,” such as the tech-heavy markets of South Korea and Taiwan, he said.

Initial applications for US unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since August, topping estimates, with cooling in the jobs market supporting the case for interest rate cuts. Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said rates are currently restraining the economy, but it may take “more time” to return inflation to their goal.

“Time will tell whether it’s a one-off or part of a genuine cooldown in the labor market,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Investors may have adjusted to the idea of the Fed waiting until September to cut interest rates, but that doesn’t mean they’re comfortable waiting indefinitely.”

Emerging market currencies were broadly higher against the greenback, extending gains from Thursday when the dollar weakened. The greenback was steady Friday while the yen was little changed at around 155 per dollar.

The pound was flat after a Thursday rally that came despite growing confidence the Bank of England may soon begin loosening policy.

Data set for release in Asia Friday includes industrial output for India and the first-quarter current account balance for China. New loans and money supply data for China may also be released as early as today.

Investors were digesting news that the Biden administration is set to update its China tariff regime as soon as next week. Changes are expected to target key strategic sectors with new levies while rejecting the kind of across-the-board hikes sought by Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said.

Elsewhere, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it was on track to include India in its emerging market debt index from June, a move that is expected to drive inflows from global investors. Meanwhile, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. offered S$1.4 billion ($1 billion) to buy the remaining stake in Great Eastern Holdings Ltd. that it does not currently own, in an effort to solidify its wealth management leadership position.

Oil extended gains into a third day as key technical levels provided a floor for losses while investors digested a mixed US inventories report. Gold traded was slightly higher after jumping more than 1% on Thursday.

US Rebound

To Doug Ramsey at Leuthold, another 10% gain in the S&P 500 isn’t out of the question, at least statistically. He analyzed 80 years of data on bull-market rallies, focusing on those that happened when unemployment was this low and the economic cycle this mature. If the current rally meets the prior records for length and height, the S&P 500 would end the year at 5,705.

Apple Inc.’s stock climbed as Bloomberg News reported the company will deliver some of its upcoming artificial-intelligence features this year via data centers equipped with its own in-house processors. Nvidia Corp. led losses in chipmakers.

Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said economic growth will slow as stubborn inflation weighs on the Fed’s ability to begin lowering borrowing costs.

“We see a deceleration of growth,” Gray said at the Macquarie Australia Conference in Sydney on Thursday. “Central banks will be slow on the cutting of rates, because they don’t want to see a rise of inflation,” he said. “The Fed will be patient, they’ll have the opportunity to cut once this year,” he added.

If the economy is slowing, unemployment rising, inflation receding, and the Fed is expected to cut rates, there will be plenty of buyers for US Treasury notes and bonds, according to Joe Kalish at Ned Davis Research.

“But make no mistake. When conditions change, prices can change too – and quickly!”

Key events this week:

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes account of April policy meeting, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:33 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.8%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.5%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0782

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.50 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2273 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $62,879.59

Ether rose 0.2% to $3,028.97

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.45%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.32%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $79.81 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,354.13 an ounce

