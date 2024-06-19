Asian Stocks Rally on AI Optimism, Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities rose Wednesday after a surge in chipmakers drove US stocks to yet another record-breaking session on Wall Street.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index advanced about 1%, with chip and artificial intelligence-related shares leading the advance. Hong Kong stocks rebounded, while mainland Chinese shares slipped as traders digested speeches at the Lujiazui Forum, where securities regulator chief Wu Qing and PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng are among the speakers.

The overall risk-on mood comes after US traders pushed the S&P 500 closer to the historic 5,500 mark, betting the potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts will keep fueling the tech industry. Nvidia Corp. became the world’s most-valuable company — topping Microsoft Corp. — to extend this year’s record-breaking surge.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar held on to Tuesday’s declines. There’s no trading of Treasuries globally on Wednesday due to a holiday in the US.

“Tech stock rallies in Taiwan, Korea, and Japan are expected to continue, it’s not just about Nvidia,” said Aisa Ogoshi, a portfolio Manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Apple Inc.’s plans on AI will also benefit its suppliers, she added.

China’s 10-year bond yield fluctuated after PBOC Governor Pan said the central bank is studying how to implement government bond trading together with the finance ministry.

Its 10-year government bond futures closed at a record high on Tuesday. The relentless bull run in the debt market has been a concern for Chinese authorities, with the PBOC issuing several warnings via state media on the risk of a market reversal.

In other Asian news, Japan’s exports grew at the fastest clip since late 2022 as the weak yen boosted their value. The yen was little changed after a four-session drop.

Overnight, Wall Street waded through mixed economic data that showed US industrial production increased, helped by a broad-based pickup in factory output. Separately, retail sales barely rose and prior months were revised lower. A chorus of Fed officials emphasized the need for more evidence of cooling inflation before lowering rates.

“Investors should lean toward the glass-half-full view, but recognize macroeconomic conditions, as well as the nuances across corporate profits, consumers, and incoming economic data may evolve in ways not fully discounted in asset prices at the moment,” said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise.

In corporate news, Norinchukin Bank, Japan’s biggest agricultural bank, said it will diversify its investment portfolio as it braces for massive losses on the sale of roughly 10 trillion yen ($63 billion) in US and European sovereign bonds.

In commodities, oil steadied after closing at a seven-week high as a sustained risk-on mood in wider markets outweighed signs of further stockpile growth. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

UK CPI, Wednesday

US Juneteenth holiday, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:43 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.1%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.1%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0741

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.74 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2713 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $65,218.49

Ether rose 2.1% to $3,531.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.940%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.16%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

