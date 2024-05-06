Asian Stocks Rangebound Before China Reopening: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equity benchmarks are little changed in early trade as traders await the reopening of China from a long holiday break. Mainland markets look poised to gain as Beijing’s supportive policy stance adds impetus to a budding bullish momentum.

Australia’s share index edged higher after the S&P 500 gained 1.3% Friday when softer-than-expected US jobs data revived bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year. A gauge of Chinese shares listed on the Nasdaq rose 5.5% last week. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.

Global stocks rose last week as risk sentiment improved. US Treasuries rallied as the payrolls release, and a cooldown in wages appeased investors worrying about “stagflation” or a recession. Instead, the print gave fodder to the believers in an economy that is gradually slowing and would allow a data-dependent Fed to start easing policy later this year.

Oil rose in early trading after Israel closed the Kerem Shalom humanitarian crossing into Gaza on Sunday following a rocket barrage fired by Hamas, in an incident that could derail weeks-long delicate hostage and cease-fire negotiations. Saudi Arabia lifted the price it sells crude to Asia as it attempts to tighten the oil market.

Traders will also be mindful of a swath of central bank meetings this week, led by a likely hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday following stronger-than-expected inflation data last month. Chinese activity data as well as inflation readings in key emerging markets are also due.

Some key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Monday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone retail sales, Tuesday

UBS earnings, Walt Disney, BP earnings, Tuesday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

Sweden rate decision, Wednesday

Toyota earnings, Wednesday

China trade, Thursday

Malaysia rate decision, Thursday

Mexico CPI, rate decision, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

Canada unemployment, Friday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:30 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.6% s

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0763

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 153.60 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1983 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $64,207.88

Ether strengthened 0.3%

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,292.79 an ounce

