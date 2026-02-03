Asian Stocks Rebound With Gold as Volatility Eases: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks recovered from their worst selloff in more than two months as a rebound in gold and silver helped calm markets after Monday’s volatility, with technology shares also rebounding.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.8%. Tech shares rallied and stocks in South Korea — a poster child for artificial intelligence and the world’s best-performing index this year — surged 5% after plummeting on Monday. Equity-index futures for the US advanced as Palantir Technologies Inc. posted a stronger-than-expected sales outlook.

However, Chinese internet firms slumped in Hong Kong amid concerns over the possibility that they could be levied higher value-added tax after the government raised taxes on the country’s telecom providers.

Gold jumped as much as 4.2% and silver rose 8.1%, clawing back some losses after the abrupt unwinding of a record-breaking rally that had driven prices sharply down in the past two sessions.

“Catching the falling knife remains risky,” wrote Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone. “Traders should stay alert to the risk of a dead-cat bounce.”

Asian stocks are finding stability after a steep drop in precious metals spread through risk assets, prompting widespread declines. Conditions have remained unsettled since President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, a candidate viewed as more focused on curbing inflation than lowering rates.

Elsewhere, Indian assets are in focus after Trump said he will slash tariffs on India to 18% after Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil, easing tensions between the two countries.

Indian equities are primed to ease their run of underperformance after the long-awaited trade agreement with the US, which removes a key overhang on financial assets that had triggered record foreign outflows.

“This breakthrough is unmistakably positive for the real economy,” DBS Group Holdings Ltd. economists including Radhika Rao wrote in a note. “Domestic markets are expected to witness a relief rally at open, after high tariffs had been one of the key drags on sentiments in the past quarter.”

Investors will also be focused on Australia with the country’s central bank expected to raise borrowing costs by 25 basis points when it hands down an interest rate decision later Tuesday.

Still, the key area of attention will be on silver and gold. The two commodities clawed back some losses during the US session on Monday after another heavy selloff in Asian hours.

Precious metals had rapidly surged to records last month, catching even seasoned traders by surprise. Investors piled into gold and silver on renewed concerns about geopolitical upheaval, currency debasement, and threats to the Fed’s independence. A wave of buying from Chinese speculators supercharged the rally.

That flipped on Friday as the dollar rebounded and the precious metals slid after the nomination of Warsh. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened on Tuesday after gains in the previous two sessions.

“Commodity price action is more about positioning shakeout of weak or leveraged hands than a change in the fundamental story,” said Darrell Cronk at Wells Fargo. “It’s a market to watch for vulnerabilities and extremes.”

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the company’s proposed $100 billion investment in OpenAI was “never a commitment” and that the company would consider any funding rounds “one at a time.” Elon Musk is combining SpaceX and xAI in a deal that values the enlarged entity at $1.25 trillion, as the world’s richest man looks to fuel his increasingly costly ambitions in artificial intelligence and space exploration. Walt Disney Co., the world’s biggest entertainment company, gave a tepid forecast for growth in the current period and the market awaits news on who will be its new leader. Boeing Co. still needs to do more to win back the ability to certify the airworthiness of its aircraft and other powers the aviation giant lost after a series of manufacturing lapses, according to the head of the US Federal Aviation Administration. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 11:56 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 2.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1802 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.53 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9379 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $78,008.24 Ether fell 1.4% to $2,307.06 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.27% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.250% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $61.71 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.3% to $4,768.93 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.