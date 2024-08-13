Asian Stocks Recoup Losses From Last Week’s Rout: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose, fully recovering their losses from last week’s rout, bolstered by an advance in Japanese shares.

Japan’s equities rose after a holiday, as a weaker yen supported exporters. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific gauge rose as much as 1% to erase losses from last week’s tumble. The S&P 500 closed little changed ahead of US inflation data later Tuesday and Wednesday. Treasuries held Monday’s gains.

“Volatility could return this week,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management. “If inflation is too low, this may heighten concerns that the US may be heading for a recession. If inflation is too high, it could encourage fears that the Federal Reserve may be unable to cut rates quickly enough to protect the economy. Geopolitical risks also remain elevated.”

Oil remained near the $80 level it hit on Monday, as the US sees an Iranian attack against Israel as increasingly likely. Israel’s sovereign debt was cut by one notch by Fitch Ratings, which kept a negative outlook on the credit as continued military conflict weighs on the country’s public finances.

Both the Nikkei 225 and the Topix are down more than 8% since the end of July, when the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate and unveiled plans to reduce its bond purchases. The benchmarks slid into a bear market on Aug. 5, when losses exceeded 20%.

After last week’s turmoil, markets will be focused on Wednesday’s US consumer price index to see if the Fed will have a freer or more constrained hand in refocusing on the labor market and front-loading rate cuts sufficiently to secure a soft landing, according to Krishna Guha at Evercore.

“Do not panic if CPI is on the hotter side,” Guha noted. “This is now a labor-data first Fed, not an inflation-data first Fed — that is less data-point dependent, more forward-looking. We think if coming labor data stays soft, the Fed will still be forward-leaning on cuts.”

Elsewhere in Asia, regulators told commercial banks in China’s Jiangxi province not to settle their purchases of government bonds, taking some of the most extreme measures yet to cool a market rally that has alarmed Beijing. At least four Chinese brokerages have started fresh measures to cut back trading of domestic debt beginning last week, people familiar with the matter said.

Risk-Reward

The risk-reward for stock markets remains mixed over the summer months against the backdrop of weakening business activity and negative earnings revisions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Mislav Matejka.

“Fed will start cutting, but this might not drive a sustained leg higher, as the cuts might be seen as reactive, and behind the curve,” they wrote.

Investors will have a brief window to buy the dip in US stocks at the end of this month as selling pressure from systematic funds eases while companies boost share buybacks, according to Scott Rubner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

More near-term dips can’t be excluded if activity data surprise negatively, but investors should buy stocks on weakness as fundamentals are still supportive of risk assets, HSBC strategists say.

Key events this week:

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

US PPI, Tuesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone GDP, industrial production, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

China home prices, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday

Fed’s Alberto Musalem and Patrick Harker speak, Thursday

US housing starts, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:58 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 2.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0931

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1799 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $59,834.57

Ether rose 1.5% to $2,720.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.91%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.01%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $79.65 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

