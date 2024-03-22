Asian Stocks Retreat as Dollar Strength Saps Mood: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Equities in Asia backtracked Friday after US stocks hit yet another record, while the dollar advanced as investors parsed economic data for signals on interest-rate trajectories around the world.

China’s CSI 300 Index fell as much as 1.6%, on pace for its largest daily drop since January, and the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped more than 3%. Australian and Korean shares also declined. Japanese stocks rose. A gauge of the region’s shares had touched the highest level in almost two years in the prior session.

The dollar was on track for its best week in two months. The onshore yuan fell to its weakest in four months Friday, breaching a closely watched technical level after a months-long effort by Chinese authorities to keep the managed currency in a narrow range. The People’s Bank of China lowered the daily reference rate by the most since early February, a sign to some that Beijing is greenlighting more depreciation amid a bumpy economic recovery.

“The market is having a bit of a re-think on the dollar post the FOMC,” said David Forrester, senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole CIB. “The weaker onshore yuan is having ripple effects onto the rest of dollar-Asia as well as G-10 currencies, especially the Aussie, which often acts as a proxy for the yuan in the G-10 space.”

Contracts for US stocks were little changed in Asian trading after the S&P 500 index advanced 0.3% to a fresh high Thursday — its 20th of the year — led by gains in industrials and banks.

US economic data supported the argument the Fed may be forced to backtrack on its rate-reduction forecasts a day after the central bank indicated three 25-basis-point cuts in 2024. Housing, manufacturing and labor-market data released Thursday in the US pointed to a resilient economy that could prompt the Fed to reduce interest rates slower than the market expects.

The yen was little changed, trading around 152 per dollar as Japan’s inflation accelerated to the quickest pace in four months. Markets will stay focused on whether the Bank of Japan might follow its first interest rate hike since 2007 with further increases later this year.

Raising Forecast

Societe Generale SA increased its S&P 500 year-end forecast to 5,500 from 4,750 — the highest among strategists tracked by Bloomberg. “US exceptionalism is going from strength to strength,” wrote Manish Kabra, head of US equity strategy for the French bank. “Despite widespread market optimism, we view this as rational rather than excessive.”

Some US tech stocks faltered, with Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. falling against the backdrop of heightened regulatory pressure. The US Justice Department and 16 attorneys general are suing the iPhone maker for violating antitrust laws.

Central banks remained firmly in focus. The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Thursday, weakening its currency against peers, while Mexico’s central bank cut rates as predicted. The Bank of England kept rates at a 16-year high of 5.25%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia released a financial stability review on Friday, saying that banks are strong and households resilient to higher rates.

Ahead in Asia, Taiwan will publish February jobs data.

In commodities, oil held a two-day drop, with traders assessing the outlook for global interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded below $66,000, while gold fell after surging above $2,200 an ounce for the first time.

Key events this week:

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:48 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) were little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.4%

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0844

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.51 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 7.2479 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $65,497.5

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,470.42

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.26%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.745%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $80.45 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,174.29 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.