Asian Stocks Rise, Chinese Shares Reverse Gains: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Equities in Asia rose after Wall Street closed higher, helped along by a rotation out of megacap tech to small-cap companies. Chinese stocks erased gains after a press briefing by finance and housing ministers.

China’s CSI 300 index turned flat after rising as much as 1.3% earlier. A gauge of Chinese property stocks extended losses. China said that it will expand a program to support “white list” projects to 4 trillion yuan ($562 billion) from about 2.23 trillion yuan already deployed. Hong Kong stock benchmarks also trimmed gains.

Shares in Australia rose, while Japanese stocks fluctuated. US equity futures edged lower after the S&P 500 rose 0.5% on Wednesday. The Russell 2000 index of small-caps rose to the highest level in almost three years, while the Nasdaq 100 lagged, climbing just 0.1%.

The focus on China was set to continue, with data due Friday expected to show the economy expanded 4.5% in the third quarter from a year ago, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. That would mark its weakest pace in six quarters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on government officials to make every effort in the final quarter to help the country meet its annual growth target of around 5%. However, after a series of press conferences this month in which policymakers offered no details of fresh stimulus, fears are now mounting that efforts may not be enough to revive growth.

“The challenge right now is that we don’t have a big enough package to get people excited,” Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, said on Bloomberg Television. “Right now the Chinese economy is sitting at the bottom — but to reignite the growth, they really need to reignite confidence,” she said.

Elsewhere, Australian bond yields rose after the country’s unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in September; economists polled by Bloomberg anticipated it would hold steady. The 10-year Treasury yield inched higher 4%, and a dollar index remained near its highest levels since early August.

The yen strengthened after declining against the greenback in the prior session, as Japanese exports suffered a surprise decline in September.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s earnings will be closely watched on Thursday for any signs of slowing demand for chips, after ASML Holding NV offered surprisingly dour order numbers and cut its 2025 revenue forecast earlier in the week.

Gains for US small-caps on Wednesday indicated that investors are shifting out of the world’s largest tech companies that have soared on the back of the artificial intelligence boom and into other stocks that benefit in benign economic conditions.

“Investors may be looking to rotate away from large technology companies, which are widely owned and may have fewer clear catalysts going forward,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “With the election coming and the economy returning to balance, the long-awaited rotation away from megacaps to everything else could finally be at hand.”

US Earnings

Traders also continued to wade through a raft of US corporate earnings. Morgan Stanley climbed 6.5% as traders and bankers joined the rest of their Wall Street rivals in posting better-than-expected revenue, fueling a 32% profit jump for the third quarter. United Airlines Holdings Inc. jumped 12% as earnings beat estimates.

The S&P 500 has already set 46 closing records this year, and according to the trading desk at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., that rally is primed to extend into the final months of 2024.

Scott Rubner, a managing director for global markets and tactical specialist at the bank, estimates the US stock benchmark can finish the year “well north of 6,000.” According to his calculations of data going back to 1928, the historical median of S&P 500 returns from Oct. 15 to Dec. 31 is 5.17%. In election years median returns are even higher, just over 7%, implying a year-end level of 6,270.

“The equity market selloff is canceled, and a year-end rally is starting to resonate with clients shifting from hedging from the left-tail to the right-tail as institutional investors are getting forced into the market right now,” Rubner wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. Professional investors are growing concerned about materially underperforming their benchmarks, he added.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate rose after falling for a fourth day Wednesday. Gold gained for a third day. Bitcoin was little changed Thursday after rising 1.7% to touch the highest level since July on Wednesday.

Key events this week:

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US retail sales, jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Thursday

China GDP, Friday

US housing starts, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 11:52 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0861

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 149.33 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1323 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $67,451.84

Ether rose 0.2% to $2,622.44

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.03%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.24%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $70.56 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,682.08 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.