Asian Stocks Rise, Gold Gains on Weaker Dollar: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities followed Wall Street higher on Friday after upbeat US economic data and easing geopolitical tensions buoyed investor sentiment.

MSCI’s regional stocks gauge rose 0.2% after the US benchmarks advanced for a second consecutive day. The dollar held its losses after falling the most in a month during the US session. The weak US currency fueled gains for gold, which climbed close to $4,960 an ounce in the spot market. Silver also rose to an all-time high. The yen weakened slightly ahead of the Bank of Japan’s rate decision.

Emerging-market assets broadly rallied Thursday in a session marked by rising risk appetite as traders welcomed signs of easing trade tensions between the US and Europe. Investors are pouring cash into emerging-market funds at a record pace as momentum builds for a rotation out of US assets, weakening the dollar.

The rebound in global equities from a slump earlier in the week underscored how markets remained highly sensitive to shifts in geopolitical tone. With AI continuing to fuel gains in heavyweight stocks and US-Europe diplomacy easing tensions over Greenland, investors have appeared more willing to re-engage with risk.

“This episode once again highlights how headline-driven the market remains, and how quickly sentiment can flip when geopolitical risk is dialed back,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

The US economy expanded in the third quarter by slightly more than initially reported, supported by stronger exports and smaller drag from inventories. Initial jobless claims steadied at 200,000 last week and personal spending rose at a solid pace in November, underscoring consumer resilience.

Investors will be keeping tabs on PMI data in the US later on Friday for fresh clues on the health of the world’s largest economy. Traders are also paying attention to leadership changes at the Federal Reserve as President Donald Trump said he will soon reveal a successor to Chair Jerome Powell.

“The front end of the curve will likely be anchored by concerns that the Fed is not independent and the next central bank chair will have a dovish predilection given the preference of the White House,” Damien Loh, chief investment officer of Ericsenz Capital, said of Treasuries.

In Asia, the focus will be on the rate decision by the BOJ, which comes after a meltdown in the bond market earlier this week.

Markets also found support from geopolitical developments. NATO’s secretary general said a breakthrough over Greenland centers on Arctic security, not sovereignty, in talks with Trump.

Separately, European lawmakers are set to vote on ratifying a trade deal with the US, following Trump’s reversal on tariff threats with Greenland’s prime minister signaling openness to expanding defense cooperation, including a permanent NATO mission.

“Greenland is likely to stay in the headlines in the near term, and markets remain susceptible to fresh political or geopolitical developments,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But the latest stock rebound serves as a reminder that favorable fundamentals remain in the driver’s seat.”

Corporate Highlights:

Intel Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for the current quarter because supply shortages are making it harder to meet customer demand, a disappointment for investors who anticipated more of a boost from new products. President Trump sued JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its chief executive officer, Jamie Dimon, for at least $5 billion over allegations that the lender stopped offering him and his businesses banking services for political reasons. Capital One Financial Corp. agreed to acquire Brex, a financial-technology company that focuses on corporate expense management and accounting, for $5.15 billion. Abbott Laboratories said first-quarter profit will be lower than Wall Street expected after the company was forced to offer discounts on nutrition products to lure price-conscious customers, sending shares plunging. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were unchanged as of 9:23 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1752 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.47 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9660 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $89,547.37 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,953.26 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 4.5 basis points to 2.235% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $59.62 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,954.73 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson.

