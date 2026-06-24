Asian Stocks Rise After Chip-Fueled Global Selloff: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia rose in early trading after a global tech-led selloff on Tuesday that renewed concerns that the artificial intelligence-driven equity rally may have run too far.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.8% after slumping 3.6% on Tuesday, the most since early March. The chip-heavy Kospi climbed more than 3% after tumbling 10% in the previous session. US equity futures also edged higher after the Nasdaq 100 plunged 3.3% on Tuesday and the S&P 500 fell 1.4%. A closely watched semiconductor gauge — which had more than doubled from its war-driven lows — lost about 8% in the US.

The volatile backdrop is sharpening the focus on memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.’s results Wednesday, which are expected to provide crucial cues on whether demand for AI infrastructure remains strong enough to sustain this year’s rally. Veteran strategist Louis Navellier said the report will be the grand finale to a “stunning” earnings season. Micron’s shares dropped 13% Tuesday but are still up more than 250% in 2026.

“Whether or not we rally in the short-term, we continue to see medium-term downside risk for the tech/AI trade,” said Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG LLC, adding he sees between 10% and 15% additional downside in the semiconductors group.

Elsewhere, Brent edged lower to trade below $77 a barrel as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz became more visible following an interim peace agreement between the US and Iran. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index steadied after a two-day advance.

Tuesday’s equity selloff came as markets prepare to close out the first half of 2026 with some blockbuster gains driven by easing geopolitical tensions, solid earnings and an AI trade revival. That’s despite growing concern over whether the massive spending commitments by technology firms will generate sufficient returns. Those worries, coupled with elevated valuations and crowded positioning, have triggered sharp pullbacks in the sector from time to time.

Further volatility is expected in memory-chip stocks — an area that has accounted for the lion’s share of equity gains this year — as a local media report signaled SK Hynix is redirecting its efforts toward cheaper products.

Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesian assets will be in focus after MSCI Inc. again delayed its review of the nation’s equities, saying it needs more time to assess whether recently announced transparency reforms are working. MSCI had in January warned of a possible downgrade to frontier status due to investability concerns.

The New York-based index provider also retained South Korea in its emerging-markets indexes.

In fixed income, Treasuries advanced on Tuesday as the equity selloff and falling oil prices were seen as easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to contain inflation. Yields fell roughly one to three basis points, led by shorter maturities that are most sensitive to changes in Fed policy. The two-year yield dropped around three basis points to about 4.20%.

An auction of two-year Treasury notes drew strong demand about a week after Kevin Warsh’s first press conference as Fed chair spurred a sharp increase in yields as traders priced in more tightening in response to rising inflation. Focus now turns to this week’s personal spending data for more cues.

“The market is pretty well priced for a more hawkish Fed outlook at this point,” with inflation-adjusted two-year yields the highest since the Fed began cutting interest rates in September 2024, said Izaac Brook, an interest-rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Corporate Highlights:

FedEx Corp. posted quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street expectations and said profit would grow this year, a boost for the courier’s effort to simplify its business. SpaceX has drawn about $89 billion of demand for its debut US bond sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for one of the biggest deals in the investment-grade market this year. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. equity traders are on the cusp of setting another record in the second quarter, with that business on track to generate more than $5 billion of revenue, according to people familiar with the matter. Apollo Global Management Inc. is once again limiting withdrawal requests from its largest non-traded private credit fund for retail investors, as broader concerns about the asset class persist. Some of the main moves on markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:14 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.8% Japan’s Topix rose 0.3% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1378 The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.57 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7928 per dollar The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6917 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $62,755.78 Ether rose 0.4% to $1,668.25 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.49% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $72.87 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,105.41 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.