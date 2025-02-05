Asian Stocks Rise After US, China Falls at Reopen: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose as traders navigated their way through a US-China trade war and earnings from Wall Street’s big tech companies. Chinese shares edged lower.

Hong Kong equities fell while shares advanced in Australia and Japan. Contracts for US equities edged lower as Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. tumbled in extended trading. Treasury yields edged higher.

The first volleys in the latest US-China trade war made clear that Xi Jinping is taking a more cautious approach than during Donald Trump’s first term. Beijing’s swift retaliation to the US’s 10% tariff is seen by some investors as a measured response to avoid a full-blown standoff while others are concerned that the weaker-than-expected manufacturing activity data and yuan’s depreciation could weigh on Chinese stocks.

China continued to support the yuan by setting the daily reference rate for the currency at a level stronger than 7.2 per dollar as a trade war with the US added to depreciation pressure on the yuan.

The MSCI China Index may rise by 14% by year-end as Beijing unleashes its much anticipated policy stimulus, Goldman Sachs said, citing its base-case scenario.

After Trump gave a last-minute reprieve to both Canada and Mexico, his tariffs on China took effect after midnight Washington time on Tuesday. Within seconds, Beijing announced additional tariffs on roughly 80 products to take effect on Feb. 10, launched an antitrust investigation into Google, tightened export controls on critical minerals, and added two US companies to its blacklist of unreliable entities.

Trump told reporters there’s no rush to talk to Xi and he’ll speak to the Chinese president at the appropriate time.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan is likely to keep raising its benchmark rate to a level exceeding the current market consensus, according to a former executive director at the central bank. The yen advanced to around 154 per greenback on Tuesday.

In commodities, oil edged lower as concerns that the trade war would hurt global growth outweighed the announcement of reinforced sanctions on Iran.

US stock indexes had earlier rebounded after a wave of dip-buying with a Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps advancing 1.7%.

Key events this week:

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US trade, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Tom Barkin, Michelle Bowman, Philip Jefferson speak, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Amazon earnings, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 10:38 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0379

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 153.60 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2868 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $98,184.07

Ether rose 3.8% to $2,740.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.51%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $72.81 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.