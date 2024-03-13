Asian Stocks Rise After US Shrugs Off CPI Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia opened higher as traders held on to Federal Reserve rate cut bets for this year despite hotter-than-expected inflation data.

Equity benchmark climbed in Japan, South Korea and Australia. The S&P 500 and a gauge of global equity index closed at fresh records following the US CPI print. An index of US-listed Chinese companies rose 4%, its biggest advance in more than a month.

Investors in Japan will be also on the lookout for union pay deals to determine whether wage hikes will be strong enough for the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates as early as next week. Wednesday is among the heaviest days for labor announcements.

“While traders in the Asian market may feel confused by the combination of hotter-than-expected inflation data and record-high US stocks, Asian stocks are more likely to mirror the optimism from Wall Street,” said Hebe Chen, analyst at IG Markets. However, the CPI report “will undoubtedly prompt the Fed to choose their language with extra caution in next week’s meeting,” she said.

Treasuries steadied after drifting lower following a $39 billion sale of 10-year notes. A Bloomberg dollar gauge was little changed after rising for the first session in March. Australian 10-year yields gained in early Wednesday trading.

The relative sense of calm in the face of a strong inflation print was unusual. In fact, the advance in stocks marked a break from how stocks have traded on CPI days since the Fed started lifting rates. An S&P 500 move of 1% or more has only happened on a handful of occasions on the day of the CPI release since March 2022. Most of the time, however, gains were on the back of lower — not higher — core inflation.

“It’s proving difficult to see what may stop the market’s momentum, as earnings, inflation, and interest rates are moving in the right direction,” said Skyler Weinand at Regan Capital.

The S&P 500 will deliver stronger-than-expected earnings in 2024, powered by resilient economic growth and artificial intelligence breakthroughs, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists — who are now among Wall Street’s most bullish profit forecasters.

In the corporate world, China Vanke Co. is in talks with banks on a debt swap that would help the cash-strapped developer stave off its first-ever bond default, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady for a fifth straight meeting when policymakers gather March 19-20. Much of the focus by investors will be on the Federal Open Market Committee’s quarterly forecasts for rates, including whether fresh employment and inflation figures have prompted any changes.

In other markets, oil advanced early on Wednesday after an industry report indicated stockpiles in the US decreased by 5.5 million barrels last week. Gold is little changed after snapping nine days of record-breaking gains following the CPI print.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras speaks, Wednesday

Volkswagen, Adidas earnings, Wednesday

US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:01 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0928

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.60 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1888 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6608

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $71,480.91

Ether rose 0.8% to $3,983.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.14%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.765%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.01%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $77.98 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

