Asian Stocks Rise After US Tech Rally; Honda Jumps: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia gained in relatively thin holiday trading, driven by a rally in region’s tech firms after some of the world’s largest technology companies boosted US benchmarks on Monday.

Mainland China and Hong Kong equities led gains, while stocks edged lower in South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares touched a new record high, while Honda Motor Co. jumped after announcing a share buyback plan. US equity futures steadied in Asia after a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” technology megacaps climbed on Wall Street.

“The rally in 2024 is very concentrated in technology, and that is expected to be sustained in 2025,” Ecaterina Bigos, chief investment officer for Asia ex-Japan core investments at Axa Investment Managers Asia Ltd., said on Bloomberg Television. “What we will be looking for in 2025 is the broadening of earnings and a rally that is not as concentrated.”

MSCI’s Asian equity benchmark is still headed for its first quarterly loss since September 2023, losing 6.9% over the period, even as the S&P 500 has risen 3.7%. Sentiment has soured in Asia in recent months due to concerns over higher global tariffs threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump, a stronger dollar and China’s lackluster economic recovery.

Nissan Motor Co. shares slid as much as 7.3% in Tokyo after the company confirmed it’s in talks with Honda over a possible business integration. Honda climbed as much as 14% after saying it will buy back as much as ¥1.1 trillion ($7 billion) of its stock. TSMC climbed as much as 1.4% in Taipei, briefly surpassing its Nov. 8 peak, after gains in US chip stocks including key customer Nvidia Corp. The shares are now up 83% this year amid enthusiasm for artificial intelligence trades.

Overall, Tuesday’s session was relatively quiet, with trading in markets including Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore shortened for Christmas Eve. Most markets will be closed Wednesday except mainland China and Japan.

Treasuries were little changed in Asia, while Bloomberg’s gauge of the dollar edged higher. The yen swung to a gain after Japanese finance minister Katsunobu Kato warned about excessive foreign-exchange moves.

South Korea data published Tuesday showed consumer confidence dropped this month by the most since the outbreak of Covid-19, battered by the political turmoil triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law and his impeachment.

Australia’s central bank said it’s more confident inflation is moving sustainably toward target but it’s still too soon to conclude the battle is won given a recent pick-up in consumption and a still-tight labor market, minutes of its December meeting showed.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed up 0.7% and the Nasdaq 100 rose 1%, while a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares gained 0.9%.

The S&P 500 is on its way to record a stellar annual return and back-to-back years of more than 20% gains. The index has risen about 25% since the end of 2023, with the top seven biggest technology stocks accounting for more than half of the advance.

Oil climbed in thin trading ahead of the holidays after a three-day selloff, with focus on a strengthening dollar and President-elect Donald Trump’s roiling of international politics. Gold edged higher.

Key events this week:

Christmas Day, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Boxing Day, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US goods trade, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:42 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0396

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.08 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3047 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $94,135.93

Ether fell 0.9% to $3,388.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.58%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.44%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $69.42 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,617.40 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.