Asian Stocks Rise Ahead of Quarter-End, PCE Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Most Asian shares rose with US stock futures as investors positioned ahead of quarter-end and the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure due later this week.

An Asian equity gauge snapped two days of declines as shares climbed in Hong Kong and South Korea. The Kospi headed for the highest close in more than two years as overseas investors snapped up local chip stocks.

The offshore yuan strengthened for a second day after China’s central bank once again ramped up support for the currency.

“There was some recovery recently but it really doesn’t have a lot of momentum at this point yet,” Katy Kaminski, chief research strategist and portfolio manager at AlphaSimplex Group, said on Bloomberg Television. “We’re going to need to see potentially stronger intervention and more measures to really sort of see that trend become stronger to the upside in China.”

The S&P 500 fell for a second day Monday as traders took a cautious stance on bets the personal consumption expenditures price index — due on Good Friday when US markets will be closed — will show inflation probably remained uncomfortably high. On that same day, Jerome Powell is due to speak.

The yen held in a narrow range within 0.5% of a 17-month low against the dollar, fanning speculation the authorities will remain alert to slow any further losses in the currency. The government will take appropriate steps against excessive currency moves, without ruling out any measures, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said.

Treasuries edged higher, while the dollar weakened against most of its Group-of-10 peers.

Pullback ‘Overdue’

A sense of prudence prevailed among investors early this week as concern about a disconnect between earnings expectations and share prices have grown. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists were the latest to warn it’ll be hard to justify lofty valuations if profit acceleration fails to materialize.

“We continue to see sentiment as stretched and think a US equity market pullback is overdue,” said Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets.

In a sign of how overheated the stock market has been, the S&P 500 finished last week 14% above its 200-day moving average. Still, the combination of healthy US economic data, expectations the Fed will cut rates and optimism about artificial intelligence have all driven the S&P 500 up almost 10% this year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists are sticking with their year-end prediction of 5,200 — but have a scenario in which tech megacaps lead the index up to 6,000.

“Although AI optimism appears high, long-term growth expectations and valuations for the largest TMT stocks are still far from ‘bubble’ territory,” the strategists led by David Kostin wrote.

In other markets, oil held the biggest gain in a week, with OPEC+ set to affirm its policy of production cuts amid tensions in the Middle East and Russia. Gold hovered near record high.

Key events this week:

ECB chief economist Philip Lane participates in event in Dublin, Tuesday

US durable goods, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:34 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix index was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.9%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0842

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.33 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2432 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6550

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $70,208.63

Ether fell 0.5% to $3,610.38

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.23%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $82.28 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

