Asian Stocks Rise Along With Gold, BOJ Stands Pat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose and the dollar weakened as global investors sought a rotation of US assets amid policy unpredictability and geopolitical risks.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.5%, poised for a second consecutive day of advance. While most of the region’s gauges rose, the CSI 300 Index in mainland China declined.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan kept its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%, as forecast in a survey of economists. Shares in the country rose and the currency weakened.

Currencies were in focus as China’s central bank set the yuan’s daily reference rate stronger than the closely watched 7-per-dollar level for the first time since 2023. The dollar held its losses after falling the most in a month during the US session. The weak US currency fueled gains for spot gold, which climbed to a record above $4,965 an ounce, while silver and platinum also rose to an all-time highs.

The moves pointed to a gradual unwinding of dollar exposure in favor of regional equities, drawn by more attractive valuations and stronger growth prospects. The shift comes against a backdrop of rising policy uncertainty, including challenges to the Federal Reserve’s independence, and renewed tariff concerns tied to tensions between the US and Europe.

“The Asian region is far from the geopolitical considerations involving the US, the EU and Latin America,” said Mabrouk Chetouane, global head of market strategies at Natixis IM Solutions. “This distance acts as a kind of shield” and allows investors to diversify exposure to “risky assets,” he said.

Signs are growing that investors are pulling back from US assets. Investors are pouring cash into emerging-market funds at a record pace as momentum builds for a rotation out of US assets, weakening the dollar.

India’s holdings of US Treasuries have fallen to a five-year low as the nation pushes to support its currency and diversify its reserves, joining a broader shift by some major economies out of the world’s biggest bond market.

Emerging-market assets broadly rallied Thursday in a session marked by rising risk appetite as traders welcomed signs of easing trade tensions between the US and Europe.

Cheaper valuations and strong economic growth are also in Asia’s favor.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up 5.2% so far this year, compared with a 1% advance for the S&P 500 Index. Even so, the Asian gauge is trading around a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15 times, compared with about 22 times for the US benchmark.

The rebound in global equities from a slump earlier in the week underscored how markets remained highly sensitive to shifts in geopolitical tone. Tensions eased after President Donald Trump abandoned his threats to impose tariffs on European countries opposed to his plans to acquire Greenland.

“The recent Greenland episode further strained US-EU relations and cast even more doubt on the reliability of the United States as an economic and security partner,” said Sarah Bianchi of Evercore ISI, in a note Thursday. “There is a continued gradual diversification away from dollar reserve assets to other currencies and especially gold.”

Investors will be keeping tabs on PMI data in the US later on Friday for fresh clues on the health of the world’s largest economy. Traders are also paying attention to leadership changes at the Fed as Trump said he will soon reveal a successor to Chair Jerome Powell.

“The front end of the curve will likely be anchored by concerns that the Fed is not independent and the next central bank chair will have a dovish predilection given the preference of the White House,” Damien Loh, chief investment officer of Ericsenz Capital, said of Treasuries.

Corporate Highlights:

Intel Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for the current quarter because supply shortages are making it harder to meet customer demand, a disappointment for investors who anticipated more of a boost from new products. President Trump sued JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its chief executive officer, Jamie Dimon, for at least $5 billion over allegations that the lender stopped offering him and his businesses banking services for political reasons. Capital One Financial Corp. agreed to acquire Brex, a financial-technology company that focuses on corporate expense management and accounting, for $5.15 billion. Abbott Laboratories said first-quarter profit will be lower than Wall Street expected after the company was forced to offer discounts on nutrition products to lure price-conscious customers, sending shares plunging. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 12:07 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1746 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 158.63 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9597 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $89,641.59 Ether rose 0.4% to $2,954.15 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.230% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $59.86 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,956.68 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

