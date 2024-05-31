Asian Stocks Rise as Global Economic Data Slow: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks snapped a three-day selling streak, boosted by a decline in Treasury yields and weakness in the dollar amid optimism for more policy support after a raft of disappointing data from the US to China and Japan.

Stock benchmarks climbed in Hong Kong, Japan and Australia, helping the MSCI Asia Pacific Index trim its weekly losses. Equities were also boosted by likely passive flows due to rebalancing of portfolios ahead of the changes in MSCI Standard Indexes on Friday. US stock futures slipped in Asian trading, while Treasuries extended their gains. The dollar was steady after falling on Wednesday and is on pace for a monthly decline.

In China, stocks looked past the weakness in economic data. Asia’s largest economy saw official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs miss estimates Friday, with the former falling back into contraction.

The PMI data in China “definitely has an impact on the pace of fiscal and monetary policy to follow,” said Wendy Chen, senior investment analyst at GAM Investment Management Switzerland Ltd., on Bloomberg Radio. “We are expecting to hear more policy support to address the property and lingering inventory problem” in China, she said.

A slowdown in growth in the US, weak manufacturing activity in China and a contraction in industrial output in Japan illustrate the growing challenge for central bankers debating their next steps. The weakness in economic activity also emboldens investors betting on easing of monetary conditions across the world.

The yen fluctuated after Japan’s industrial output in April fell, while the nation’s jobless rate was unchanged. Still, Inflation in Tokyo — a barometer for the wider country — accelerated in May, keeping the Bank of Japan largely on track to consider a rate hike in coming months. Money markets are pricing about 29 basis points of rate hikes by year-end, up from 20 basis points at the start of May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 slid 0.6% to 5,235 on Thursday, led by tech losses. US officials slowed the issuing of licenses to chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. for large-scale AI accelerator shipments to the Middle East, according to people familiar with the matter.

The dollar was steady while US Treasuries extended Thursday’s gain in Asia, ahead of the release of the Fed’s favorite price gauge and following a report that showed the US economy grew at a softer pace — as both spending and inflation were marked down.

With markets expecting the core PCE measure to ease slightly in April from a month ago, anything less “could weigh on the US dollar modestly,” said Kristina Clifton, a senior economist and strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

Read: The Fed Thinks It’s Fighting Inflation. Think Again: Bill Dudley

Trump Verdict

Elsewhere, a jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records at his hush-money trial, making him the first former US president to be convicted of crimes. With Trump to due to face sentencing on July 11, the conviction creates a daunting legal and political path as he faces President Joe Biden in November as the presumptive Republican nominee.

“Expectations for a guilty verdict were somewhat priced into markets,” Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi Asset Management in Boston. “The bigger impact to markets could be if this guilty verdict begins to turn the momentum away from Trump to Biden.”

Focus will soon shift to European inflation data due as investors debate how much the European Central Bank can cut after it likely eases policy next week.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US consumer income, spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 12:32 p.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.9%

Japan’s Topix rose 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0818

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.81 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2551 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $68,479.21

Ether rose 0.6% to $3,761.58

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.54%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $77.55 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,339.67 an ounce

