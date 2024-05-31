Asian Stocks Rise as US Momentum Slows, Yen Steady: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks climbed Friday as the latest round of US economic data signaled momentum is slowing, boosting the case for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates this year.

Australian and Japanese shares rose, while equity futures in Hong Kong pointed to an early gain. Contracts for US shares slipped after Dell Technologies Inc. sank in post-market trading as its revenue increase failed to impress investors. The Golden Dragon Index, a gauge of Chinese stocks listed on the Nasdaq, climbed over 1% on Thursday.

Just 24 hours before the release of the Fed’s favorite price gauge, a report showed the US economy grew at a softer pace — as both spending and inflation were marked down. Economic cooling may bolster the case for policy easing, but that might also imply weaker consumption, and ultimately become a concern for Corporate America. US Treasuries were little changed after two-year yields dropped five basis points to 4.92% on Thursday, while a gauge of dollar strength held its loss.

“Assuming the PCE comes in OK, the data suggests the Fed doesn’t need to hike and may cut later in the year,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “Dollar down takes pressure off the region” and is supportive of risk assets in Asia, he said.

The yen edged lower after Japan’s industrial output in April expectedly fell, while the nation’s jobless rate was unchanged. Still, Inflation in Tokyo — a barometer for the wider country — accelerated in May, keeping the Bank of Japan largely on track to consider a rate hike in coming months. Money markets are pricing about 29 basis points of rate hikes by year-end, up from 20 basis points at the start of May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Elsewhere, a jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records at his hush-money trial, making him the first former US president to be convicted of crimes. With Trump to due to face sentencing on July 11, the conviction creates a daunting legal and political path as he faces President Joe Biden in November as the presumptive Republican nominee.

“Expectations for a guilty verdict were somewhat priced into markets,” Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi Asset Management in Boston. “The bigger impact to markets could be if this guilty verdict begins to turn the momentum away from Trump to Biden.”

Pricing Issues

Traders had issues with live pricing for the S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average for more than an hour on Thursday morning in New York.

Individual stocks and exchange-traded funds continued to print normally throughout. That, along with trading of futures contracts, helped traders navigate the disruption.

“At the time it was out, I wasn’t worried,” said Mike Zigmont at Harvest Volatility Management. “Futures were still trading, so you could use them to get the SPX level. Most traders that know enough, didn’t care.”

The S&P 500 slid 0.6% to 5,235, led by tech losses. US officials slowed the issuing of licenses to chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. for large-scale AI accelerator shipments to the Middle East, according to people familiar with the matter.

Traders will turn soon turn Chinese activity data for signs the world’s second largest economy is stabilizing, with economists expecting the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs to edge further into expansionary territory.

Then, focus will shift European inflation data and then the US PCE print, the central bank’s favorite price gauge. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said he expects inflation to continue falling in the second half of this year, adding that elevated borrowing costs are restraining the economy.

With markets expecting the core PCE measure to rise slightly in April from a month ago, anything less “could weigh on the US dollar modestly,” said Kristina Clifton, a senior economist and strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

Read: The Fed Thinks It’s Fighting Inflation. Think Again: Bill Dudley

Key events this week:

China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US consumer income, spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:04 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 1.4%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0831

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.97 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2514 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $68,311.13

Ether rose 0.3% to $3,747.89

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.54%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $77.75 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

