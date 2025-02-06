Asian Stocks Rise as Wall Street Extends Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities advanced Thursday after stocks and bonds rose on Wall Street in a week marred by tariffs, lackluster tech earnings and uneven US economic data.

Shares in Australia, Japan and South Korea rose, while stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong fluctuated in opening trade. US equity futures were steady after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both notched a second day of gains on Wednesday, extending a rebound from Monday’s decline.

Treasuries were also stable in Asian trading after rallying across the curve Wednesday. The US 10-year yield dropped nine basis points to 4.42% during the session while the policy-sensitive two-year yield declined three basis points to 4.18% — both the lowest since the middle of December. Australian yields fell early Thursday.

The steady gains for stocks and bonds reflect a sense of calm across global markets after gyrations earlier in the week as Donald Trump began to impose elements of his tariff plan. Now, the focus is shifting to Friday’s US jobs numbers and the effect on Federal Reserve policy.

“Volatility has been the story this week, with the stock market trying to find its footing as it navigates a shifting tariff landscape and mixed earnings,” said Daniel Skelly, head of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy Team.

Lower yields weighed on the dollar. An index of greenback strength fell 0.2% Wednesday to the lowest level in a week. The yen was steady after strengthening against the dollar in the prior session amid signs the Japanese currency faces fresh demand from hedge funds amid volatile trading in currency markets.

The moves in the US overnight were partly the result of data that showed weaker-than-expected demand for services. The slowdown suggests activity may moderate in coming months as some Americans tighten their belts against a backdrop of the high cost of living.

Separate data showed employment at US companies picked up in January by more than forecast and comes ahead of Friday’s closely-watched jobs report.

Federal Reserve officials are closely tracking developments in the jobs market as they assess how much to lower interest rates this year. A rapid pickup in the unemployment rate last summer was a key driver behind policymakers’ decision to lower rates by a full percentage point in 2024. That said, the job market has showed renewed strength since then, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell describing it last week as “pretty stable.”

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration’s focus with regard to bringing down borrowing costs is 10-year Treasury yields, rather than the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate.

Shares in Nomura Holdings Inc. rose more than 7% to levels not seen since 2008 as profit rose more than analysts expected in results released Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corp. rose for a third day. The carmaker on Wednesday raised its annual operating profit outlook. Nissan Motor Co. rose while those in Honda fell following signs of doubt regarding a potential combination of the two companies.

Data set for release in Asia includes inflation for Vietnam and Thailand. The Bank of Japan’s Naoki Tamura is also set to speak later Thursday. In Europe, the Bank of England is expected to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%.

Elsewhere in Asia, China has sought talks with the US at the World Trade Organization following the 10% tariffs placed on Chinese imports. In a document circulated Wednesday China said the moves by the US were “imposed on the basis of unfounded and false allegations.”

In commodities, gold was steady after touching a record high Wednesday amid concerns over tightness in the market. US oil inched higher after falling more than 2% Wednesday. Saudi Arabia increased the price of its flagship crude to Asia as the kingdom responds to surging premiums for Middle Eastern crude and improving refinery margins.

“Uncertainty is not good when it comes to the outlook for demand,” Tamar Essner, principal for Vectis Energy Partners, said on Bloomberg Television regarding the Wednesday decline in oil prices. “Particularly in an environment when Chinese demand, the lynchpin of the demand growth story, is already under question.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Amazon earnings, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:25 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0398

The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.62 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2834 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $96,715.45

Ether was little changed at $2,788.12

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.42%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.285%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $71.25 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

