Asian Stocks Rise as Xi Meeting Spurs China Tech: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks advanced, with gauges in Hong Kong outperforming after a meeting between China’s President Xi Jinping and business leaders raised expectations of more support for the private sector.

A regional benchmark of shares rose to its highest level since early November with a gauge of major Hong Kong-listed technology stocks trading at a three-year high. Australian stocks extended losses after the central bank cut its policy rate. US equity index futures pointed to a gain while contracts for Europe were flat.

The dollar strengthened against all of its Group-of-10 peers and US Treasury 10-year yields were up four basis points to 4.5% as the bond market reopened Tuesday after the Presidents’ Day holiday. Earlier, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said recent economic data supported keeping interest rates on hold until more progress was seen in inflation.

The optimism around China got a further lift Monday after the encounter between Xi and corporate leaders, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma. Several analysts saw the conclave as a possible end to the years-long crackdown on the private sector. Chinese shares have added more than $1 trillion since DeepSeek’s breakthrough in artificial intelligence.

“It’s a good rebound, but before it really evolves into a multi-year rising trend, a lot needs to be done,” Hao Hong, a partner and economist at Grow Investment Group, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “If you really want a sustainable bull market, you really want a sustainable growth model going forward.”

Xi’s meeting drew many of the biggest names in Chinese business over the past decade, representing industries from chipmaking and electric vehicles to AI. The summit demonstrated Beijing’s softer stance toward the companies that fuel most of economy, just as Washington ramps up a potentially debilitating campaign of global tariffs.

China’s government bond yields advanced with the 10-year rising 4 basis points to 1.73%, the highest since December, as tight cash conditions in the local market and a rally in stocks sapped the demand for debt.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Waller said if US inflation behaves as it did in 2024, policymakers can get back to cutting “at some point this year.”

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar briefly climbed before paring gains after the country’s central bank said it remains cautious on future easing after lowering official cash rate.

In commodities, oil steadied an advance as OPEC+ delegates said the group was considering delaying restoring output, and Ukrainian drones attacked a crude-pumping station in Russia.

Gold held a gain after rising 0.5% on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts raised their year-end gold target to $3,100 an ounce on central-bank buying and inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.

Some of the key events this week:

Singapore budget, Tuesday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

South Africa CPI, retail sales, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, housing starts, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

G-20 foreign ministers meet in South Africa, Thursday – Friday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock and officials testify to parliamentary committee, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

UK S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 2:10 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0456

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 152.19 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2768 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $95,994.48

Ether fell 2.6% to $2,703.63

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.51%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 1.410%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.50%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $71.48 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,911.97 an ounce

