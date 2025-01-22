Asian Stocks Rise on Trump’s AI Investment Plans: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks gained as President Donald Trump’s push to boost investment in artificial intelligence improved the outlook for the region’s tech firms.

Shares in Taiwan and Japan rose the most, as Trump announced a new investment push for artificial intelligence led by Softbank Group Corp., OpenAI LLC, and Oracle Corp. Contracts for US equities advanced after the S&P 500 closed up 0.9%. Stocks in Hong Kong and China opened lower.

The Asian technology supply chain has already “behaved very, very well,” and the renewed AI push would continue to support these stocks, said Vicki Chi, a money manager for Asian equities at Robeco in Hong Kong on Bloomberg TV. “We’ve seen some developments that’s behind the scenes in terms of using AI to increase productivity on the corporate side, but this year, increasingly we’re going to see consumers feeling the change as AI comes through.”

While expectations that the new US administration will lift restrictions on businesses have supported risk sentiment, a key question on Asian investors’ minds is Trump’s action on Chinese tariffs. Having spared China from his first-day flurry of executive orders, the US president put traders on edge again by reiterating his plan for a 10% levy on China in retaliation for the flow of fentanyl from the country.

“China will still need to brace for potential tariffs and that’s going to slow down exports this year,” Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC in Hong Kong, said on Bloomberg TV. It comes at a difficult time for the economy and “there’s not much really that China can do apart from trying to negotiate,” he added.

US 10-year Treasury yields advanced one basis point after falling five basis points in the previous session. The dollar strengthened against every Group-of-10 peer.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang told the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that his nation will expand its imports “to promote balanced trade.” Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping hailed ties with Russia during a video call with Vladimir Putin as he urged deeper cooperation in response to “external uncertainties.”

Elsewhere in Asia, the Bank of Japan is moving toward deciding to raise interest rates at its policy meeting this week, Kyodo News reported. That supports recent speculation that the bank will hike by 25 basis points. The yen was down slightly against the dollar.

SoftBank Group’s shares rose more than 9% after Trump named the company as a participant in the ‘Stargate’ AI joint venture. The move pushed the Japanese company’s shares to their highest level since July.

Data from New Zealand on Wednesday showed annual inflation was unexpectedly steady in the final three months of last year, remaining above the midpoint of the central bank’s target band.

Stocks Gain

In US late hours, Netflix Inc. reported its biggest quarterly subscriber gain in history, benefitting from its first major live sporting events and the return of Squid Game.

A closely watched exchange-traded fund tracking companies with AI exposure hit a three-year high. Small caps climbed on bets they will benefit from a protectionist stance. Trump’s flurry of executive orders helped boost space shares, while weighing on electric-vehicle makers.

“Last week, the equity markets experienced a broad rally, supported by cooler inflation data, upbeat earnings from banks, and a recovery from short-term oversold conditions and negative sentiment,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “We expect further upside in equities, supported by the return of Trump’s ‘business and investor-friendly’ policies.”

In commodities, oil declined as Trump threatened a tariff on China. Gold held near the highest since early November, with traders monitoring the outlook for the global economy.

Key events this week:

US Conference Board leading index, Wednesday

Samsung Galaxy “Unpacked 2025” event, expected to reveal new flagship phone models, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, existing home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:28 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0416

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.60 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2768 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $105,664.54

Ether rose 0.1% to $3,336.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.59%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.185%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $75.70 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

