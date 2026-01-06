Asian Stocks Rise to Extend Record, Silver Rallies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities climbed to a record, led by Chinese technology shares, as investors rotated into regional stocks in search of more attractive valuations and stronger growth prospects.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.1%, with more than two stocks advancing for every one that declined. A gauge of Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech shares jumped to the strongest level since November, while the benchmark index in Shanghai was headed for its highest close since 2015. Equity-index futures for the US and Europe also edged higher, indicating the rally will have further room to run.

Even after gaining for three consecutive years, Asian shares are still relatively cheaper compared with US tech stocks. The MSCI regional equities gauge has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15, compared with 22 for the S&P 500 Index and 25 for the Nasdaq 100 Index.

“Valuations across much of Asia remain reasonable relative to growth, while US tech is already well owned,” said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X Management. “This is less of a speculative January rally and more of an early-stage repositioning toward Asia’s growth and AI cycle. Earnings delivery will be the key test from here.”

Investors have continued to add to stocks, largely unfazed by tensions in Venezuela, extending a three-year bull run fueled by demand for technology and artificial-intelligence–linked shares. Equities have rebounded from April lows as Federal Reserve rate cuts and optimism around AI-supported earnings underpinned sentiment.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Investors are clearly eager to pile into stocks, including AI-linked ones, but they look reluctant to load up on US names. That may be because American equities are sporting high valuations relative both to their own long-run averages and to all major Asian benchmarks.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

This is poised to be a “strong year” for risk assets — the triumvirate of easing fiscal, monetary, and regulatory policy should work together in a pro-cyclical way, Morgan Stanley’s Serena Tang and Seth Carpenter wrote in a note Monday.

For stocks, the main themes, in the US especially, will be stronger earnings growth and broadening leadership, while AI financing and a revival of M&A will take center stage in credit markets. The analysts are overweight on global equities.

“The bullish case for equities remains intact,” said Adrian Helfert, chief investment officer at Westwood. “Broader market leadership should look past Venezuela entirely unless cascading geopolitical events emerge.”

In other corners of the market, the Bloomberg gauge of the dollar slipped for a second consecutive day. Treasuries pared some of their gains with the yield on the benchmark 10-year rising almost two basis points to 4.18%. On Monday, yields fell after a report showed US manufacturing activity shrank in December by the most since 2024, reinforcing the case for further easing by the Fed.

Precious metals reversed early weakness. Gold edged up 0.2%, rising above $4,460 an ounce, while silver jumped 2.8%. The commodities gained on Monday after the US capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro. Oil steadied after the biggest gain in a week.

The bullishness in equities was pronounced in Japan, where the Topix Index jumped more than 1.4%. New Year’s stock buying by retail investors is likely fueling some of that climb, said Hideyuki Ishiguro, chief strategist at Nomura Asset Management.

Also, many foreign investors are likely re-entering Japan’s market in the New Year, as pressure to rebalance their portfolios before the end of 2025 has faded, said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management.

Key US economic data will likely shape the week ahead. In addition to the December jobs report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will issue figures on Wednesday for November job openings, quits and layoffs. The Fed lowered its target band for short-term lending rates at its past three meetings in response to weakening labor-market conditions, and officials are expected to reduce it further this year.

Later in the week, the US government will report on housing starts, while the University of Michigan issues its preliminary January consumer sentiment index.

“Even as geopolitics are once again top of mind for investors, we’re reminded that this week offers an array of key fundamental updates,” wrote Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. That’s “still the most relevant wild card for the US economy and monetary policy.”

Corporate News:

Nvidia Corp.’s highly anticipated new Rubin data center products are nearing release this year and customers will soon be able to try out the technology, helping speed AI development. BlueScope Steel Ltd. shares surged in Sydney after the company said it was considering a A$13.2 billion ($8.8 billion) takeover bid by US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Ltd. Under Armour Inc. jumped as much as 7.2% in late trading on Monday after Fairfax Financial Holdings disclosed a sizable stake in the sportswear company. Intel Corp. showed off laptop computers based on processors with a new design, part of the chipmaker’s effort to make its products competitive again. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 1:34 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.8% The Shanghai Composite rose 1.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1736 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.26 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9764 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $93,849.18 Ether fell 0.3% to $3,227.58 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.18% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.120% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.79% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $58.13 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,465.99 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Joanna Ossinger, Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Alice French.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.