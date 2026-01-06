Asian Stocks Rise to Extend Record Global Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities edged up at the open Tuesday, extending a record-breaking run for global equities as investors looked past geopolitical concerns.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index extended its advance to a fourth day, led by a 1% gain for the Nikkei 225 Index. Shares edged lower in South Korea and Australia. Equity-index futures pointed to gains for China after shares rallied on Wall Street, with megacaps such as Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. among the winners.

Gold and silver gave up some of the gains that came after the US capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro. Treasuries steadied after the 10-year yield fell three basis points on Monday, when a report showed US manufacturing activity shrank in December by the most since 2024. That supported the case for more easing by the Federal Reserve.

“The bullish case for equities remains intact,” said Adrian Helfert, chief investment officer at Westwood. “Broader market leadership should look past Venezuela entirely unless cascading geopolitical events emerge.”

This is poised to be a “strong year” for risk assets — the triumvirate of easing fiscal, monetary, and regulatory policy should work together in a pro-cyclical way, Morgan Stanley’s Serena Tang and Seth Carpenter wrote in a note Monday.

For stocks, the main themes, in the US especially, will be stronger earnings growth and broadening leadership, while AI financing and a revival of M&A will take center stage in credit markets. The analysts are overweight on global equities.

“Macro concerns still matter, but micro will become a larger driver of asset returns in this cyclical recovery,” they said.

The bullish attitude showed up in equity derivatives as well.

A “mix of momentum chasing and rebound plays reflects a more constructive tone than most of 2025, with sentiment and positioning turning decisively less bearish,” said derivatives strategist Chris Murphy of Susquehanna International Group, in a note Monday. “That optimism is showing up clearly in options activity, where upside structures dominate and consistent with a market increasingly positioned for strength rather than defense.”

Markets closely followed the developments in Venezuela, with Brent crude rising 1.7% to $61.76 a barrel. Chevron Corp. shares traded higher, alongside other US oil majors, after President Donald Trump floated plans for a US-led revival of Venezuela’s industry.

Venezuela’s deeply discounted bonds traded higher after the capture of Maduro set the stage for the potential regime change that investors have been betting on.

Defaulted notes from the sovereign and state-run oil company PDVSA have already more than doubled to between 23 and 33 cents on the dollar in the past few months as Trump ramped up pressure.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“It’s reasonable to question whether the US operation in Venezuela will mark a period of even more overt US projection of power. If the White House thinks it will be a vote-winner come November, then that’s what we’re likely to see. That in turn could imply more volatility materializing at some point.”

— Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Key US economic data will likely shape the week ahead. In addition to the December jobs report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will issue figures on Wednesday for November job openings, quits and layoffs. The Fed lowered its target band for short-term lending rates at its past three meetings in response to weakening labor-market conditions, and officials are expected to reduce it further this year.

Later in the week, the US government will report on housing starts, while the University of Michigan issues its preliminary January consumer sentiment index.

“Even as geopolitics are once again top of mind for investors, we’re reminded that this week offers an array of key fundamental updates,” wrote Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. That’s “still the most relevant wild card for the US economy and monetary policy.”

Corporate News:

Nvidia Corp.’s highly anticipated new Rubin data center products are nearing release this year and customers will soon be able to try out the technology, helping speed AI development. US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Limited made a joint A$13.14 billion ($8.8 billion) takeover offer for BlueScope Steel Ltd. Under Armour Inc. jumped as much as 7.2% in late trading on Monday after Fairfax Financial Holdings disclosed a sizable stake in the sportswear company. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:17 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1715 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.73 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9837 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $93,734.87 Ether fell 0.6% to $3,216.28 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.120% Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $58.20 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,441.85 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Joanna Ossinger and Shikhar Balwani.

